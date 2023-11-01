IrelandMorning Briefing

Your morning briefing: New warnings as Storm Ciarán nears, energy prices set to fall by up to 30% for Irish households

Air strike on Gaza refugee camp kills 50 people, five rescued as Mayo pub collapses, and court told Jason Corbett was ‘cruel’

People walk through flood water on Bank Parade in Newry Town, Co Down on Tuesday. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

Wed Nov 1 2023 - 07:49

‘Unprecedented’ flooding hits several counties ahead of Storm Ciarán

Further homes and businesses across a number of counties were on Tuesday grappling with significant damage caused by “unprecedented” flooding after incessant rain, as the threat of more heavy showers in coming days loomed.

Newry in Co Down was under water after the city’s canal broke its banks on Monday night, with several streets in the city centre left flooded on Tuesday. Eamonn Connolly, manager of Newry Business Improvement District Organisation, likened parts of Newry to a “lake”. “It’s certainly been unprecedented,” he said.

Businesses and homes in Carlingford, Co Louth, also reported damage to premises following flooding, and a bridge outside Riverstown collapsed amid rising water on the Cooley peninsula. Yellow warnings are in place for most coastal counties this morning.

Flooding in Ireland

Paul McKibbon walking through flood water in McCartan Bros clothes store in Newry Town, Co Down on Tuesday evening. Photograph: Brendan Digney for PA

Israel-Hamas conflict

Damage after Israeli airstrikes at Jabaliya refugee camp on the outskirts of Gaza City. Photograph: AP

The best from Opinion

  • How far will Rishi Sunak’s government go to deny the slaughter in Gaza?: Looking at what is happening in Britain in the context of the ongoing destruction of innocent civilians in Israel and Gaza, I am left wondering how far Rishi Sunak’s administration will go in denying the obvious truth that what is now being done to the Palestinians in Gaza is as wrong and as barbaric as what Hamas did to innocent Jews and others in southern Israel on October 7th, writes Michael McDowell.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

The Big Read

South Korean soldiers stand facing North Korea at the Joint Security Area in the demilitarised zone. Photograph: Chang W Lee/New York Times

Culture and Life & Style highlights

Today's Business

Top Sports news

Martyn Turner

Martyn Turner Cartoon

Letters to the Editor

Never a time for war

READ MORE

Sir, – Nowhere in Fintan O’Toole’s article about the Israel/Hamas war is there any mention of the elephant in the room (“Israel can take Gaza. But it cannot leave it”, Opinion, October 31st). Hamas has pledged to not just wipe Israel off the map but to eradicate its Jewish population.

How exactly is Israel to make peace with such an organisation? Perhaps we Irish are the last people to offer advice to the Israelis given that we are lucky enough to live in a state that spends more money on biscuits for its army than it spends on tanks and fighter jets. – Yours etc,

KARL MARTIN, Bayside, Dublin 13.

Video & Podcast Highlights

Review of the day

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES