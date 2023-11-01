Your morning briefing: New warnings as Storm Ciarán nears, energy prices set to fall by up to 30% for Irish households

People walk through flood water on Bank Parade in Newry Town, Co Down on Tuesday. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

Further homes and businesses across a number of counties were on Tuesday grappling with significant damage caused by “unprecedented” flooding after incessant rain, as the threat of more heavy showers in coming days loomed.

Newry in Co Down was under water after the city’s canal broke its banks on Monday night, with several streets in the city centre left flooded on Tuesday. Eamonn Connolly, manager of Newry Business Improvement District Organisation, likened parts of Newry to a “lake”. “It’s certainly been unprecedented,” he said.

Businesses and homes in Carlingford, Co Louth, also reported damage to premises following flooding, and a bridge outside Riverstown collapsed amid rising water on the Cooley peninsula. Yellow warnings are in place for most coastal counties this morning.

Paul McKibbon walking through flood water in McCartan Bros clothes store in Newry Town, Co Down on Tuesday evening. Photograph: Brendan Digney for PA

Humanitarian assistance for flood-hit households extended to Louth and Wexford: A humanitarian assistance scheme for flood-hit households has been extended to people living in counties Louth and Wexford as heavy rainfall continues to cause havoc around the country.

Damage after Israeli airstrikes at Jabaliya refugee camp on the outskirts of Gaza City. Photograph: AP

Air strike on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza leaves 50 dead: At least 50 people were reported to have been killed in an Israeli air strike on the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

How far will Rishi Sunak’s government go to deny the slaughter in Gaza?: Looking at what is happening in Britain in the context of the ongoing destruction of innocent civilians in Israel and Gaza, I am left wondering how far Rishi Sunak’s administration will go in denying the obvious truth that what is now being done to the Palestinians in Gaza is as wrong and as barbaric as what Hamas did to innocent Jews and others in southern Israel on October 7th, writes Michael McDowell.

Boris Johnson believed old people should be let contract Covid-19 to protect economy, inquiry hears: The UK was hit by "widespread failure" in its response to Covid-19, an official inquiry into the pandemic has heard, with Boris Johnson believing old people should contract the virus to protect the economy and wavering on whether to impose lockdowns.

South Korean soldiers stand facing North Korea at the Joint Security Area in the demilitarised zone. Photograph: Chang W Lee/New York Times

‘They’re very apart from us’: South Koreans sense unification with North is an increasingly distant prospect: On the roof of an observation post at Korea’s demilitarised zone (DMZ) lines of tourists peered through binoculars across the most heavily guarded border in the world. They were fixed on a North Korean watchtower in the distance, hoping to spot one of the guards inside or, better still, to catch a soldier stepping outside for a smoke, writes Denis Staunton in Seoul.

‘Irish is a wonderful language, it sounds so musical, the more I hear it, the more I like it’: Mark Davies moved to Santry in Dublin with his wife, opera singer Tara McSwiney, and their two sons, on August 1st, 2023.They uprooted from Llantwit Major, near Cardiff in Wales, to move into his wife’s family home after she inherited it following her mother’s death a few years ago.

Energy price cuts come into force for residential users: The vast majority of Irish households will see the benefit of falling energy prices in the coming days with companies rolling out reductions of between 10 and 30 per cent.

South Africa retained their crown thanks to defence, set-pieces and a little luck: The Rainbow Nation lustily celebrated the retention of their title as world champions as South Africa lifted the Webb Ellis trophy, the fourth time in their history and for the second occasion accomplishing that landmark in Paris, writes Gordon D'Arcy.

Never a time for war

Sir, – Nowhere in Fintan O’Toole’s article about the Israel/Hamas war is there any mention of the elephant in the room (“Israel can take Gaza. But it cannot leave it”, Opinion, October 31st). Hamas has pledged to not just wipe Israel off the map but to eradicate its Jewish population.

How exactly is Israel to make peace with such an organisation? Perhaps we Irish are the last people to offer advice to the Israelis given that we are lucky enough to live in a state that spends more money on biscuits for its army than it spends on tanks and fighter jets. – Yours etc,

KARL MARTIN, Bayside, Dublin 13.

In The News Podcast: The 26 words that shaped the modern internet

Some People Need Killing and A Death in Malta: journalists shine a light on human rights abuses: As human rights are trampled on globally, two new books highlight gross wrongdoing and the journalists who shine a light on it.

