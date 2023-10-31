Bridge collapses and several homes flooded as two weather warnings issued ahead of Storm Ciarán

Newry town centre is completely flooded and a bridge in north Co Louth has partially collapsed due to flooding, as two separate rain warnings have been issued by Met Éireann and the Met Office.

In Newry, the police have advised people to avoid the centre due to “unprecedented levels of flooding” after the canal broke its banks overnight. Sections of the city are underwater, with flooding in the areas of Sugar Island, Kildare Street, Canal Quay and part of Bridge Street.

The main N1 Belfast to Dublin has been closed in both directions near Newry at Junction 20 (Carrickdale Hotel) due to flooding, TrafficWatchNI said on Tuesday.

Parts of Newry in County Down are under water after the city's canal burst its banks on Monday.

A number of roads are closed in counties Down, Armagh and Antrim due to flooding caused by heavy overnight rain falling on already saturated ground.

Newry resident Dessie Heatley described the flooding in Newry as “a repeat of what happened here around 35 years ago, we were up and down here in boats.”

The northeast of the island was hit the hardest overnight as a UK Met Office amber rain warning was issued for Antrim, Down and Armagh until 9am on Tuesday before Storm Ciarán is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain towards the end of the week.

In Louth a bridge, which is near Riverstown, was damaged due to heavy rainfall with local community groups warning on social media of severe flooding in the area with many roads impassable.

Some houses in the Haven estate at Rosslare Strand in Wexford were badly affected on Monday and several residents were taken from their properties in an inflatable dinghy, where up to 3ft of water was reported.

Met Éireann has warned of the likely potential of flooding this week, with further rain falling on already saturated lands and high-flowing rivers.

Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy has warned that the storm, which is due to hit Ireland mid week will “further exacerbate flooding problems” in some parts of Munster and Leinster.

A band of rain across the country today will have a yellow warning in County Kerry. The heavy rain that is falling on Ulster at present will gradually clear during the day with a mixture of sunshine and showers for tomorrow, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“But then we have Storm Ciarán, which is going to push to the south along the south coast of Ireland on Wednesday night and into Thursday. And the main impact that that will have over Ireland is that it’s going to push rain up mainly over Munster and Leinster. So the possibility then of some further heavy falls on Wednesday night into Thursday in part of Munster and Leinster. And this too will further exacerbate flooding problems in these areas.”

Mr Murphy pointed out that in some areas saturated river levels were already very high, like a bucket that was overflowing with more water being poured into it.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Storm Ciarán is set to bring more heavy rain and strong winds, with Munster and Leinster set to be among areas worst affected. It will remain unsettled for the rest of the week.

The director of rivers operations at the North’s Department for Infrastructure, Gary Quinn, told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme the coming days would be a “very difficult period” with more rain expected.

“We’re not through the worst of it just yet.

“There is potential for further impacts in Newry and across Northern Ireland. Ground water levels are heavily saturated and river levels are at an all-time high,” he said.

In Rosslare on Monday, local Coastguard volunteer Alan Duggan was involved in efforts to help people get to dry land in the Haven estate in Rosslare, which is mostly made up of holiday homes.

“I walked in chest waders and the water was up to my waist outside of someone’s front door,” he said.

“There are about 35 to 40 houses in the Haven and around 15 of them are flooded.”

Coastguard volunteer Alan Duggan in Rosslare, Co Wexford, ahead of Storm Ciarán. Photograph: Jim Codd/PA

Mr Duggan said he used to live in the estate and he had never witnessed flooding on that scale before.

Local councillor Jim Codd visited the scene on Monday.

“We have people who are petrified now every time there is a fall of rain and the impact this is having on our roads is also horrendous as it’s tearing up the roads over and over again,” said the Aontú representative.

“Those that currently have insurance for homes will not get it again and many of the people in the areas I represent cannot now get insurance, even in cases when they themselves might not have been flooded, but they live close to the floods. This is turning people’s lives upside down.”

“With the coming storm and predictions for more rainfall, people are very frightened, people are very nervous and bear in mind the district I represent saw 4,500 acres under water two years ago and it took a long time for it to drain away,” he said.

In Northern Ireland, Stormont’s department for infrastructure said police were warning people not to travel while the amber warning is in effect.

It said: “These (Met Office) warnings follow an extremely wet weekend where flooding has already occurred on many roads.

“The persistent wet conditions on saturated ground and with higher river levels this will inevitably lead to more localised flooding. Traffic disruption is possible, and the public are being asked to consider their journeys and take extra care if travel is necessary.

“It may be necessary to close roads or put temporary restrictions in place.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “Persistent heavy rain will lead to further flooding, and we would ask the public to take steps to minimise risk.

“Please stay at home where possible and do not make unnecessary journeys. If you must travel, please bear the prevailing conditions in mind.”