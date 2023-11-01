Humanitarian assistance for flood-hit households extended to Louth and Wexford

A humanitarian assistance scheme for flood-hit households has been extended to people living in counties Louth and Wexford as heavy rainfall continues to cause havoc around the country. Businesses in the two counties whose premises have been damaged are also likely to see separate support schemes extended to them, with a Government decision on this possible as early as Thursday.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday that flooding was becoming more frequent and severe, and that support schemes that have been activated were there to be used. “We do expect business owners and homeowners to have insurance. But where people can’t get insurance through no fault of their own, that’s where the Government steps in.”

Mr Varadkar said the Government wanted to “make sure that whatever we put in place is adequate so that people can move back into their homes and businesses can operate – particularly this time of year coming into Christmas”.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said people in the latest flood-hit counties, Louth and Wexford, were now able to seek humanitarian assistance.

READ MORE

The assistance is available from a €13 million fund, and the income limits for the scheme have recently been increased from €30,000 to €50,000 for a single person and from €50,000 to €90,000 for a couple.

A Department of Social Protection statement said that so far this year 521 payments have been made through the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme at a cost of just over €377,000. Following Storm Babet some 471 payments have been made to people in Cork and Waterford, up to the week ending October 28th, totalling almost €262,000.

The statement said: “Any homeowner affected in Cork, Waterford, Wexford or Louth who needs to access this support can contact the Community Welfare Service at 0818 60 70 80.”

Separate business supports were announced after the damage inflicted by Storm Babet in the south of the country recently. An existing humanitarian scheme to provide relief for businesses ravaged by the floods offers quick payments of €5,000 and assessed and audited payments of up to €20,000. Another exceptional scheme was also approved for businesses which have greater levels of damage. This involves quick payments of €10,000 and audited and assessed payments of up to €100,000″.

A Department of Enterprise spokesman said a Cabinet decision was required to extend such supports to Louth and Wexford.The Irish Times understands the matter could be considered as early as Thursday as part of a possible incorporeal Cabinet meeting. The meeting would have to take place in that format as some Ministers are abroad on a trade mission to South Korea.

Separately, speaking to reporters at the opening of a new road in Athy, Co Kildare, Mr Varadkar said there was no timeline for a decision on changes to the supports offered to Ukrainian refugees but suggested it may take some weeks.

The Government is considering proposals to limit State-provided accommodation to just 90 days.

Mr Varadkar said the refugee situation was being examined “in the round”.

“We’re getting to the point quite soon where we’ll have accepted and welcomed 100,000 people from Ukraine to Ireland. I’m really proud that we’ve done that, and provided accommodation, shelter, education, healthcare…jobs. But there does come a point where the country really is at capacity in terms of accommodation, and in that context it makes sense to bring...what we offer into line with other western European countries.”

“We’re not going to turn anyone away,” he added, referring to people from Ukraine and asylum seekers from other countries.

He said there had been “secondary movements” of Ukrainians and others seeking international protection from elsewhere in western Europe, and he suggested part of the reason for this was the supports in Ireland were different.