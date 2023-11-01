Dublin Fire Brigade dealing with high volume of incidents on Halloween night

Dublin Fire Brigade was busy throughout the day on Halloween. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) said it was dealing with a high volume of reported incidents on Halloween night, with an average of one emergency call received every 70 seconds.

An interactive map operated by the fire brigade showed scores of bonfires across the city and into north Co Dublin on Tuesday evening, with over 100 incidents logged.

We are experiencing a high volume of calls this evening, approx one emergency call every 70 seconds



If your calling us, please be ready to answer the following



📍Address of the emergency



☎️Phone number you're calling from



🚒🚑Nature of your emergencyhttps://t.co/Qdj6zb4X1x — Dublin Fire Boogade 👻 (@DubFireBrigade) October 31, 2023

Firefighters in Tallaght extinguished a burning car that was blocking access to a housing estate on Tuesday evening. Elsewhere, the fire brigade responded to an instance of grass set alight in Portmarnock.

Earlier on Tuesday, DFB said officers were assessing fires throughout the city.

The fire brigade said it would extinguish any fire in danger of spreading, or causing a nuisance. On Tuesday afternoon, officers extinguished a bonfire in Cherry Orchard.

An Garda Síochána reported no major incidents on Tuesday evening. Earlier on Tuesday, the Garda said it was working with local authorities nationwide to prevent the stockpiling of bonfire materials, stating that bonfires were illegal and “potentially very dangerous”.