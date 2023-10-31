Five people taken to hospital after building collapses in Co Mayo

The scence on the square in Kilkelly, Co Mayo where a building collapsed early on Tuesday. Photograph: Conor McKeown

Five people were taken to hospital in Co Mayo with non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday following the collapse of a building in the village of Kilkelly.

Local residents reported hearing a loud crash sound shortly after 9am and were alarmed to see that Duffy’s pub had collapsed onto the street and into an adjacent site where works are understood to have been taking place.

A white van parked on the road near the scene was partially submerged by falling rubble.

Parish priest Fr Joseph Gavigan said he was grateful that nobody was seriously injured and that he expected the community would rally round pub owners Kevin and Fiona Duffy and others affected.

Alannah Maher, who lives locally, said she heard a loud bang at around 9.20am and there were fears initially that the outcome might have been worse for those injured.

Emergency services arrived and allayed the concerns of those who had gathered in the village. Gardaí said the five people taken to hospital were not believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Another local woman, who did not wish to be named, said the incident would have been “much worse if it happened on Saturday or Sunday evening” when the pub and surrounding area would have been busier.

“What has happened in heartbreaking but it is a miracle that nobody was killed,” she said.

The Health and Safety Authority has been notified and traffic diversions were in place on Tuesday afternoon.