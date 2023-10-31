Jason Corbett and Molly Martens fought since they were married, her mother told police

Molly Martens and Thomas Martens, who have accepted responsibility for killing Limerick man Jason Corbett in his home in North Carolina in August 2015

The mother of Molly Martens Corbett told police that her daughter and her husband Jason Corbett had fought since they were married, a court in North Carolina has been told.

Sharon Martens told police on the night that Mr Corbett was killed in 2015 that her daughter insisted the fighting was just verbal.

A police report on the statement made by Sharon Martens said she suspected the fighting was physical.

The police report said Sharon Martens in her statement said her daughter knew she would be hysterical if she thought her husband was hitting her.

Sharon Martens, Thomas Martens’s wife, said in her statement, the court heard, that Jason Corbett’s children – from his first marriage – had told her how he had grabbed Molly Marten Corbett’s arm and pushed her against a wall.

However, prosecutors argued that parts of Sharon Martens’s statement were “not credible” and that the court should not give it “substantial weight”.

Thomas Martens and his daughter Molly Martens Corbett have accepted responsibility for killing Limerick man Jason Corbett in his home in North Carolina in August 2015.

Thomas Martens on Monday pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter while Molly Martens Corbett did not contest a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Judge David Hall is now overseeing a hearing to determine the sentences that will apply in the superior court in Lexington, North Carolina.

On Tuesday the court heard evidence of a statement made by Sharon Martens to detective Nathan Riggs of the Davidson County Sheriff’s office on the night Jason Corbett was killed.

In her statement Sharon Martens said she and the children had agreed a code word that would be used in conversation with her if there was an emergency and she would contact the police.

She said the number to call was written at the bottom of the largest of a collection of nesting dolls that were kept in a guest bedroom in the house.

The detective in his written evidence read in court said one of the children had confirmed this emergency number existed.

The detective said it had been written in black marker but did not appear to be in the handwriting of a child.

Prosecution counsel Marissa Parker told the court that Sharon Martens had made one statement but that the state had not been able to cross examine her on the contents.

She maintained that Sharon Martens had sought to control interviews carried out with the children at a neutral venue.

In her statement Sharon Martens said on the day of the killing Jason Corbett had been drinking. She said after she and her husband arrived with their dogs that evening at the house of her daughter and son-in-law they had ordered pizza.

She said her daughter and son-in-law had gone to bed. She had read until about 12.30am but later heard her daughter screaming and some thumping. She said the dogs started barking. She said her husband had left their guest bedroom and said he would calm things down or else call the police. She said later the noise stopped and she thought things had calmed down. She said she fell back asleep and was woken later by a police officer.

Ms Parker questioned assertions by Sharon Martens that she had heard screaming by her daughter but then later just fell asleep.

She maintained that the claims were “not credible”.

Ms Parker urged the judge not to give Sharon Martens’s statement substantial weight.