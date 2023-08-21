Youghal Ironman deaths: Minister calls for ‘full investigation’ into circumstances

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath has said that it is vitally important that a full investigation be completed in to the deaths of two competitors at the Ironman event in Youghal, Co Cork

The competitors have been named as Brendan Wall, who was in his mid-40s and originally from Co Meath but was living in Solihull in the UK, and Ivan Chittenden (64), who travelled from his home in Toronto, Canada to take part in the event.

They were among several thousand competitors who entered the water at Claycastle Beach on Sunday. Some were competing in the 113.13km half triathlon whilst others were taking part in the full 226.3km race.

The half triathlon event had to be postponed on Saturday in the aftermath of Storm Betty. It was rescheduled for Sunday along with the main Ironman event.

Speaking in Cork, Mr McGrath described the deaths as a “terrible tragedy.”

“I know that Ironman Ireland will, of course, be carrying out their own investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened and, of course, the postmortems will take place today and that will feed into the coroner’s court hearing eventually into this.

“It is clear that the conditions were particularly challenging in the water from reading the testimony of many of the other participants.”

Mr McGrath said he was conscious of the sensitivities around the deaths of the two men. However, he stressed that questions need to be “comprehensively answered” on events leading up to their deaths.

“I am very conscious that two people have just died yesterday. First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with the families who must be in a terrible state of shock and mourning at this time.

“But of course when two people lose their lives in circumstances such as this, it is important that the full facts of what happened are established and that any questions that are being asked are comprehensively answered.

“I have no doubt the organisers of the event will conduct a comprehensive investigation into what happened. Cork County Council is a lead sponsor of the event and I have no doubt that they will want a full account of what happened as well.

“It may be that Water Safety Ireland (WSI) will also be asking questions and wish to fully understand the facts and the circumstances of what happened. It is such a terrible tragedy.”

Eyewitness footage has captured swimmers entering heavy seas as part of the Youghal Ironman event, in which two participants later drowned. Video: Lisa Shine

The mayor of Cork county has said it was “a very hard call” for the organisers of the Youghal Ironman event to continue it after the deaths of two participants.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland Cllr Frank O’Flynn said it had been a very sad occasion and that many of the athletes at the Co Cork event had not been aware of what had happened when he spoke to them afterward.

They had known there had been an issue in the water but not that the two competitors had died, he said, adding: “They were very, very surprised and they definitely got upset.” Cllr O’Flynn noted there were thousands of participants in the event along with thousands of supporters and spectators.

Cllr O’Flynn said a full investigation would reveal what had happened and that he looked forward to that report. Gardaí and emergency medical personnel had done everything that could be done, he added.

The decision to continue the event following the deaths had been a hard call, but it was not unusual for participants to die in such events that were endurance events, the mayor said.

When asked about the decision by the event’s organisers to go ahead with the swim section of the triathlon, albeit shortened, Cllr O’Flynn said the organisers were very professional and experienced and had organised many such events around the world.

“It is quite an endurance test and it’s a very, very big occasion. And I have no doubt the organisers took a decision [to reduce the swim section distance] because of the swell in the morning.”

Safety was paramount and the event was very well organised, he added.

Gardaí were present in the control room of the Ironman event all day and were at the scene of the tragedy.