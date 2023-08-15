Firefighters responding to blaze at McDonald’s outlet in Newbridge

Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze at a McDonald's outlet in Newbridge, Co Kildare

Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze that has broken out at a McDonalds outlet in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

The fire began shortly before noon in the Moorefield area of the town.

In a statement, a McDonald’s spokeswoman said: “Our Newbridge restaurant in County Kildare closed on Tuesday afternoon after a serious fire started at the site.

“The Fire & Emergency Services are still in attendance at the scene and working to contain the fire. Our crew and customers were safely evacuated, with no reported injuries. The restaurant will remain closed until further notice.”

A car is understood to have caught fire in a carpark close to the building, which is next to a number of large stores including a Tesco and a Dunnes.

Gardaí were managing traffic close to the scene while firefighters attempted to bring the blaze under control. Motorists were advised to use alternative routes if driving through the town.

Videos and photographs posted on social media showed flames and significant amounts of smoke coming from the site, which is on a main route through Newbridge.

In a statement, Kildare County Council said crews from three stations were working to bring a fire at McDonald’s in Newbridge under control.

“Firefighting activities are expected to last for a number of hours. Smoke is visible across a wide area, and residents close to fire are advised to keep windows and doors closed,” it said.