Summer flooding creates severe fodder shortage for farmers along river Shannon

Farmers says flooding on the Shannon Callows between Athlone and Banagher has ruined hay and silage

Farmers and local landowners are gathering in Banagher, Co Offaly on Friday to view flooding on the Shannon Callows which they say has led to a severe shortage of fodder in the region.

The callows are an area of low lying land between Athlone, Co Westmeath, where the Shannon flows out of Lough Ree, and Portumna, Co Galway, where it flows into Lough Derg.

The Shannon traditionally floods the callows in winter, leaving low-lying land in counties Westmeath, Roscommon, Offaly and Galway underwater. Much of the callows are a designated Special Area of Conservation and some of it is a Special Protected Area for birds.

Washed out

Pat Walsh, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Co Offaly chairman, said because of flooding and environmental restrictions in the callows, most cutting would normally begin around July 15th, but this year attempts to cut grass for hay or silage had been washed out.

He said the flooding was also “a disaster” for birds which “could have done with another month” before leaving their nests.

The region has been badly hit by floods in recent years leading to a big project to increase the flow of the river through to Lough Derg, and to manage levels, particularly at Meelick Weir. Extensive flood protection measures have been introduced in Athlone and elsewhere.

But Mr Walsh said despite farmers last August calling for synchronised management of weirs in the mid-Shannon region, the land has flooded again. He said farmers wanted authorities to manage the problem by dropping water levels in the region in advance of floods.

However, he said proactive moves to alleviate the flooding problem by allowing the water levels to reduce had not happened and “it is affecting farmers, who suffer big losses”. He said he knew of one farmer who had “been denied 350 bales because of the flood”.

Calls not answered

When he arrives in Banagher on Friday morning, IFA president Tim Cullinan will join a protest organised by the Save Our Shannon Organisation (SOSO) on Banagher Bridge. In a statement, the group said on July 15th it had drawn attention to the problem of rising waters in Athlone and Lough Ree to the ESB and Waterways Ireland, which manage the levels.

“A little over half the gates in Meelick and Shaughnessy [weir] were open. It was impossible for us to draw attention to the increasing water levels because neither of those Government agencies were answering our phone calls,” he said.

“On July 15th we emailed all TDs adjacent to the river. Only one responded proactively and by lunchtime the following day almost all the gates were open. However, it was too late. Flood water was out of control, resulting in thousands of acres of silage and hay and grazing being utterly destroyed.

“The ecosystem, flora and fauna as well as wildlife and birds are utterly disrupted.”

Water levels along the Shannon system have been rising steadily since June, with clearance issues under bridges now arising for many boats. Along the northern stretch, water is overlapping lock gates on the Shannon Erne waterway while at Shannon Bridge in the mid-Shannon, a jetty is underwater.