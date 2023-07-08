Motorcyclist (50s) dies in single-vehicle collision in Mullingar

Ballinalack, Co Westmeath, which the N4 passes through. A motorcyclist was killed in the area on Saturday afternoon. Google Street View

A man in his 50s has died following a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle at about 3:20pm on Saturday on the N4 at Ballinalack, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardaí in attendance said no other injuries have been reported.

The N4 at Ballinalack is currently closed with local diversions in place and is expected to remain closed overnight. Gardaí have requested the services of forensic collision investigators who will attend the scene on Sunday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

A Garda statement read: “Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling on the N4 in the Ballinalack area between 3pm and 3:30pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda station on 044 398 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”