Man (40s) dies after car he was driving collides with parked truck in Cavan

Incident took place at about 11.30am on Friday on the R178 at Carrickgorman, Bailieborough

Ellen O'Donoghue
Fri May 5 2023 - 17:51

A man (40s) has died after the car he was driving hit a parked truck in Co Cavan.

The incident took place at around 11.30am on Friday on the R178 at Carrickgorman, Bailieborough in Cavan.

The deceased was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body has since been removed to Cavan General Hospital where a postmortem will be conducted at a later date.

The R178 at Carrickgorman, Bailieborough is currently closed with local diversions in place and forensic collision investigators are examining the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and was travelling on the R178 at Carrickgorman, Bailieborough between 11am and 12pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieborough Garda station on 042 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

