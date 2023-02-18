Ireland

Woman who died in Tipperary house fire named

Neighbours of Patsy O’Donnell (74) attempted to fight blaze until firefighters arrived

Tim O'Brien
Jade Wilson
Sat Feb 18 2023 - 10:44

A woman who died in a house fire in Co Tipperary on Thursday morning has been named.

Patsy O’Donnell (74) died in a fire at a single-storey house in Pearse Park, in Tipperary Town.

Neighbours attempted to fight the blaze until firefighters arrived, but Ms O’Donnell was later pronounced dead.

Her body has been removed to University Hospital Waterford where a postmortem examination will take place.

The scene of the fire was preserved for technical examination. Gardaí said enquiries are ongoing, but there is no indication of foul play in relation to the cause of the fire.

Ms O’Donnell is predeceased by her partner Noel Goodall who operated a business in Tipperary.

