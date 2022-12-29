Massgoers raise over €4.5m to assist Ukrainian refugees

The money collected from massgoers in Ireland will be used for charitable projects to assist refugees and those remaining in Ukraine. Photograph: Agency Stock

Over €4.53 million has been raised from collections at Masses in Catholic Churches throughout Ireland to help support the Ukrainian people since their country was invaded by Russia on February 24th last. A further €230,000 has been raised for Church projects across Ireland for the benefit of thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

At their winter meeting earlier this month the Catholic Bishops expressed gratitude for the outpouring of solidarity, support and welcome from individuals, parishes and communities across Ireland to the people of Ukraine who have come to live among us. They asked all Christians to join in daily spiritual and practical efforts in support of a ceasefire, humanitarian outreach and the immediate laying down of weapons in the war.

Since the invasion last February, and in response to the needs of Ukrainian refugees coming to Ireland, the Bishops’ Conference has been working with funders, including The Albert Gubay Charitable Foundation and Benefact Trust, to secure funding of over €230,000 for Church projects across Ireland for the benefit of thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

These include working with the Irish Red Cross and county councils to upgrade parochial houses to provide accommodation for Ukrainian families; supporting the provision of services and supports to Ukrainians such as English language classes, information sessions, respite activities, language resources and the purchase of basic goods; and obtaining a grant for the Ukrainian Church, based in Donnycarney parish in Dublin, to provide support for over 3,500 Ukrainians.

In addition €4,532,265 has been raised at Masses to date for charitable projects to assist refugees and those remaining in Ukraine.

The Bishops said it was “inspiring that people all over Ireland have responded with customary generosity in support of this humanitarian crisis. We commend Trócaire for assisting with our response to the crisis through its partners Caritas Ukraine and Caritas Poland which have a strong presence in the region and can use resources strategically to the greatest effect.”

They added: “At Christmas we celebrate the birth of Jesus far from His home, and Irish people know well the experience of the migrant. This year we have many new arrivals and refugees in our midst, who have much to offer but need our reassurance and welcome. We ask of our local faith communities to be aware of the needs of our new neighbours and to extend the love of Christ to all this Christmas.”

Noting that “many of our parishes have also welcomed people seeking refuge from war and persecution”, they described this as “Catholic Social Teaching in action: to read the signs of the times and to respond. In this way we radiate the Christian message of love and respect for the human dignity of all.”

Commenting on “the ever-growing need to tackle the root causes of poverty across Ireland”, they recalled how “recent figures from the Government’s Central Statistics Office showed that in 2022, 17 per cent of the population [Republic only] has experienced ‘enforced deprivation’, including almost a quarter of a million children.”

This was “not morally acceptable in an Ireland with such abundant wealth and increasing revenue income for the Exchequer. The cry of the poor needs to be heard! There is an immediate requirement for the prioritisation of public policy measures that address poverty in all of its forms so as to protect people on low income and the vulnerable. This is an absolute minimum and yet is not being delivered upon,” they said.