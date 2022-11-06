Funeral of Belgian psychic takes place

The funeral of pensioner Stephen (Stefan) Nivelles Posschier has taken place at St Brigid’s Church in Clonegal, Co Carlow, this morning followed by burial in the New Cemetery in the town.

The Belgian national (65) was found dead at his home in Rattin, Co Westmeath, at about 6pm on October 25th.

Gardaí said that Mr Posschier – who worked as a medium, clairvoyant and shamanic healer – died in “violent circumstances”.

A postmortem was conducted on October 26 by State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan at Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore. The results were not released for operational reasons.

Mr Posschier went under the stage name Stefan De Guylian and worked in Ireland and overseas. On his Facebook page he described himself as a “spiritual shamanic advisor and tarot master”.

The psychic who had lived in the Westmeath/Carlow area for over 20 years is survived by his son Jacques, his mother Ann and his siblings Pierre, Jacqueline, Jeanette, Kathryn, Mariette, John and Dymphna. He was predeceased by his father Jacques and his sister Louise.

In a funeral notice his family said that he will be “sadly missed” by his “mother, brothers, sisters, sons, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Stefan Rest in Peace”.

Mr Posschier lay in repose at McGuill’s Funeral Home, Bennekerry in Co Carlow on Saturday from 2pm until 7pm, and his removal took place this morning at 10am to St Brigid’s Church, Clonegal with a requiem mass following at 11am.

Gardaí in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, are investigating the death, and an incident room has been set up. A family liaison officer continues to keep the family informed of the investigation.

Gardaí at Mullingar would like to speak to any person that met or saw Stefan or interacted with him on social media on the days before the discovery of his body on the afternoon of October 25th. Gardaí can be contacted at Mullingar Garda station on 044 9384000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or through any Garda station.