‘An absolute gentleman taken far too early’: Tributes paid to man killed on M7

A 24-year-old man who was killed at the weekend when he was knocked down on the M7 motorway has been remembered as an “absolute gentleman” by those who knew him.

The man, who has been named locally as Brendan Fitzpatrick, from Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, was killed on the road in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Mr Fitzpatrick had been walking on the M7 motorway near Naas, Co Kildare, when he was hit by a vehicle travelling northbound between Junction 10 and Junction 11.

Emergency services and gardaí responded to a call at around 4am on Saturday, but Mr Fitzpatrick was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The occupants of the vehicle did not require hospital treatment.

Mr Fitzpatrick had worked as a secondary schoolteacher in St Kevin’s Community College, Dunlavin, Co Wicklow.

He had also been involved in canoeing, with his club the Thomastown Paddlers stating its members were “shocked and saddened” to hear of his sudden death.

In a statement on Facebook, the club said Mr Fitzpatrick was “an absolute gentleman taken far too early”. The young man had “exuded kindness and determination and he was truly loved by all,” the post said.