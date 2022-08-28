Man (94) dies after boat capsizes in Antrim

The PSNI said the incident is being treated as a tragic drowning Photo: Trevor McBride

A man in his 90s has died after a boat sank in waters off Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, on Saturday.

The man has been named as Jim Allen (94) from Belfast. The incident is being treated as a tragic drowning, the PSNI said.

Mr Allen and another man aged in his 70s were on board the boat which was launched from the yacht club off the Sydenham Road at 1.30pm to 2pm on Saturday.

At about 3pm, it was reported by a mayday call that the boat was starting to take in water, a statement from the PSNI said.

“Ultimately, both men entered the water when the boat capsized around one-and-a-half miles from Carrickfergus near Greenisland. Sadly, and despite the best efforts of emergency crews, the man in his 90s died,” Det Insp Stephanie Finaly said.

“We believe, at this stage, that this was a tragic drowning incident. The man in his 70s was treated by ambulance crews at the scene.”

Enquiries into what caused the boat to sink are at “an early stage” and the Maritime Accident Investigation Branch is assisting in the investigation.

Detectives also appealed for the public’s assistance. Those who may have noticed the boat, described as white and measuring 18 feet, leaving the yacht club in east Belfast or who saw the boat while out in the lough are asked to contact the PSNI on 101 or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Witnesses can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.