Companies across the State cancelled flu vaccination clinics at the end of September after they were unable to secure sufficient supply to protect workers against the respiratory illness. Photograph: iStock

There was a steep increase in the number of flu cases last week, as well as in the number of people hospitalised and admitted to intensive care, new figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show.

The data shows cases were up 40 per cent from 181 to 254 over the week covering November 9th to 15th, while hospitalisations were up 52 per cent from 57 to 87.

The number of flu patients admitted to ICU was up from nine to 13 over the same period.

The data was published as access to flu vaccines for private patients and companies continue to face disruption this winter due to supply shortages.

Companies across the State cancelled flu vaccination clinics at the end of September after they were unable to secure sufficient supply to protect workers against the respiratory illness.

The data shows the incidence rate of flu activity was up to 4.9 per 100,000 from 3.5 per 100,000 the week before, and was highest in those aged 80 years and over.

There have been six deaths recorded over the flu season to date.

“Influenza activity increased over recent weeks but remained at baseline-low levels,” the centre said, as it categorised the increase in hospital bed occupancy as a “slight increase in the past two weeks”.

The available flu vaccines were being prioritised for the free HSE vaccination schedule of vulnerable groups, with many pharmacies not offering the jab to those seeking it privately.

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Providers of company clinics at the time described it as “an exceptional industry-wide shortage of flu vaccines across the private market, following a major manufacturing failure”.

In the weeks since, many companies were able to locate sufficient supplies, clinics were reorganised, and private patients were able to purchase the jabs.

But further supply chain issues have emerged, with private appointments over the next two weeks being cancelled.

A Government source said the disrupted private supply this year is because manufacturers have, for the first time in years, had to change the chemical formulation of the jab to make it target specific strains better.

The supply issues do not affect the HSE’s free vaccination system, which prioritises older people and those who are immunocompromised.

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Meanwhile, Covid-19 activity stabilised and remained at “low-moderate levels”, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said, with 225 cases reported in the week up to November 15th.

Of those, there were 13 ICU admissions, while 26 deaths have been recorded for the season to date.

“Covid-19 hospital bed occupancy increased slightly during recent weeks,” the centre said.