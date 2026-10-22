Spinal surgeon who said he would not practise medicine in Ireland now working in US

Connor Green, consultant paediatric orthopaedic surgeon at Temple St Children’s hospital, carried out the first Irish hip joint transplant using a donor femoral head bone. Photograph: Dave Meehan

The paediatric orthopaedic surgeon at the centre of concerns arising from children’s spinal surgeries is now working in the United States, the Dáil has heard.

Dr Connor Green, who was on leave from Temple Street children’s hospital for three years before resigning this year, has been the focus of a number of reports relating to the care provided to children with scoliosis, spina bifida and developmental dysplasia of the hip.

Concerns were raised in 2023 about high rates of post-operative complications, infections in orthopaedic surgeries and the use of unapproved springs in surgeries.

Green is now working in LifeBridge Health in Baltimore, Maryland, with a post on the hospital’s website stating he is “accepting new patients”.

According to the hospital’s website, Green is a “fellowship-trained pediatric orthopaedic surgeon joining the International Center for Limb Lengthening (ICLL) at Sinai Hospital, part of LifeBridge Health, in Baltimore, Maryland”.

“His clinical practice focuses on congenital and acquired limb deformity, limb length discrepancy, limb reconstruction, and hip preservation, including developmental dysplasia of the hip, Perthes disease, and adolescent hip pathology,” the website said.

The hospital outlines his academic training background, detailing qualifications from University College Dublin (UCD), the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, as well as a fellowship in Paediatric Orthopedic Surgery and Scoliosis at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas.

It does not reference his work at Children’s Health Ireland (CHI).

“His research interests span hip morphology and hip preservation, outcomes measurement in pediatric orthopaedics, and engineering-enabled approaches to orthopaedic care, including image analysis and preoperative planning tools,” the website said.

“He has authored nearly 40 peer-reviewed articles, review papers, and case reports, as well as two book chapters, and actively supervises graduate research at UCD.”

The hospital added that Green believes in “fully involving young patients in their own care and presenting all treatment options to both the child and family”.

“While the approach chosen should always be evidence-based, it should also fit with how the child and family wish for their care to be delivered,” it added.

Green’s work in Maryland was mentioned by People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy during a Dáil debate on the proposed commission of investigation into scoliosis and spina bifida care provided to children.

Green was referred to the Irish Medical Council by CHI in 2023. The investigation is ongoing and no findings have yet been made.

According to the council’s medical register, Green provided a voluntary undertaking not to engage in the practice of medicine.

However, this undertaking only applies to medicine in the Republic of Ireland and does not apply to other jurisdictions. Green was contacted for comment through his solicitors.

The Irish Times understands the regulator in Maryland was made aware of these events when Green decided to work in the US.

A report published last year by the Health Information and Quality Authority found Green implanted non-medical grade springs in three children with scoliosis at Temple Street.

The review described the actions as “wrong”, adding failures in controls meant “children were not protected from the risk of harm”.

Green was not identified in the report, and was instead referred to as Consultant A.

A separate report on his orthopaedic work, conducted by Prof Selvadurai Nayagam, a retired consultant in orthopaedics and trauma in Liverpool, has yet to be published.

However, the HSE earlier this year announced it was going to carry out a wider look at Green’s practice, reviewing patients whose surgeries were carried out between 2016 and 2023 and including all spinal, limb reconstruction and surgical dislocation of the hip surgeries.