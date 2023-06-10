Cork GAA legend Teddy McCarthy, the only player in GAA history to win both senior All-Ireland medals in hurling and football in the same year has been laid to rest in his native city.
Fans flock to Slane for Harry Styles gig
Thousands arrive in Co Meath for the sellout concert. Photographs: Alan Betson
Image 1 of 15
MORE GALLERIES
Thousands arrive in Co Meath for the sellout concert. Photographs: Alan Betson
Friday's images of the day selected by Bryan O'Brien
A selection of Wednesday's best pictures as chosen by Deputy Picture Editor Laura Hutton
A selection of Tuesday's best pictures as chosen by Deputy Picture Editor Laura Hutton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...
Read the digital edition of The Gloss magazine now
Stay ahead of the trend with the Spring/Summer edition
Weddings, Births, Deaths and other family notices