Environment

Killer cobwebs: The Halloween decorations causing problems for wildlife

Small mammals and birds can be put at grave risk from webbing, which is typically made with tough strands of synthetic fibres

Webbing: The thin fibres can wrap tightly around the limbs of birds and small mammals, making it very difficult for the animals to move, and even sever legs. Photograph: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Webbing: The thin fibres can wrap tightly around the limbs of birds and small mammals, making it very difficult for the animals to move, and even sever legs. Photograph: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Conor Pope
Wed Oct 28 2026 - 06:002 MIN READ

The synthetic spider webs commonly seen outside many Irish homes over Halloween can maim and even kill small birds and other wildlife and must be handled with great care, a leading expert has warned.

Small mammals like bats, as well as birds, can be put at grave risk from the webbing, which is typically made with fine strands of synthetic fibres that are almost impossible for animals to escape from once ensnared.

The thin fibres can easily wrap tightly around limbs, making it very difficult for the animals to move and even severing legs in extreme cases.

The mesh, which is sometimes virtually translucent, can also prove to be fatal if ingested by birds and other wildlife, which may find it indistinguishable from real spider webs – particularly when pulled thinly enough.

READ MORE

Gardaí investigating 2003 rape in south Dublin believe they have strong evidence against accused

Irish man denied entry to Israel believes Irish passport viewed as ‘red flag’ at border

Tenant who hired private investigator to surveil home after eviction notice awarded damages

The Wexford opera train returned for one night only. At €479 a ticket here’s what you got

Niall Hatch of BirdWatch Ireland said he was not advocating that people immediately strip their homes of all Halloween decorations over concerns they might harm wildlife, but he called on people to be mindful of what they are decorating with and where it might end up.

He said birds that were using hedges around houses to roost faced two distinct risks when coming and going from their winter homes.

If the synthetic webs are put into position while a bird is in the undergrowth, they may find themselves trapped and unable to leave in search of food during the day.

Meanwhile, other birds returning to a roosting spot that has recently being covered in webbing might not see it and end up either getting entangled or unable to get to their roosting spot.

Hatch said the fake webs were typically made with long strands of nylon, which in some instances can be as tough as fishing wire.

Ireland urges greater efforts to save nature at global biodiversity summit ]

He said the risks of Halloween decorations causing harm were exacerbated during stormy weather, when webbing and other harmful materials could easily be scattered widely.

He it was “not the biggest problem facing wildlife” but was going to be a concern in the days ahead, and one that many might be unaware of.

“If the webbing gets tangled around a bird’s legs or wings it can be a big issue. Certain bushes, like hawthorns, are very attractive to birds and those are the ones where the greatest care should be taken,” he said.

Hatch said it was important to dispose of the spider webs carefully after Halloween and suggested people might keep an eye on their decorations to make sure no wildlife has become ensnared.

“I don’t want to spoil anyone’s fun and in the vast majority of cases there won’t be a problem, but it is something to be aware of,” he said.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Conor Pope

Conor Pope

Conor Pope is Consumer Affairs Correspondent, Pricewatch Editor