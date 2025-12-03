Major expansion planned at Rosslare to transform port into offshore energy hub

Proposals have been unveiled for a major Co Wexford port expansion to support the construction of offshore wind farms and provide about 2,000 jobs.

The €220 million plan would transform Rosslare Europort with deep water channels for specialist ships, extra-strength berths for heavy lift operations and extensive storage and assembly space for giant turbine components.

A planning application is to be lodged with An Coimisiún Pleanála next week, with documentation available for inspection online from December 17th and public observations invited up to February 24th.

If approved without delay, construction could begin in early 2027 and finish in early 2029 – just in time for the expected start of work on the first of five offshore wind projects in the planning system.

Port of Cork and Port of Waterford are chasing similar timelines with similar but smaller expansions.

If none of the three are complete, offshore wind developers will have to join the queue for use of ports in Britain, France or further afield, with many of the associated jobs staying in other countries.

It is estimated the latest proposal, the Rosslare Offshore Renewable Energy Hub, would create 2,000 jobs in port construction, wind turbine assembly and long-term operation and maintenance of wind farms.

Iarnród Éireann, the port authority for Rosslare Europort, said the hub would be well-positioned to serve the first tranche of offshore wind projects seeking permission off the east coast, as well as those that will seek permission to build in the newly designated offshore wind development area off Co Waterford.

Iarnród Éireann chief executive Mary Considine said it was a “once in a generation investment in Ireland’s clean energy future”.

“It will also be a significant boost for the southeast, creating jobs in an emerging and vital industry and becoming a crucial asset in Ireland’s energy transition journey,” she said.

The work will require 50 hectares of dredging and 32 hectares of land reclamation to accommodate the new in-water and onshore facilities.

They will include two extra long berths of 330m and 240m to accommodate the enormous installation vessels and the loading and unloading of the heavyweight wind turbine components.

Almost 20 hectares of new port land will be created for storage, administration buildings and access roads.

A new 64-berth small boat harbour is also part of the plans, along with new facilities for local marine users including the Rosslare Sea Scouts.

Iarnród Éireann was assisted with funding from the EU Connecting Europe Facility to get the proposals to planning stage.

A representative said Iarnród Éireann could partially fund the €220 million needed to build the hub but the bulk would be sought from the EU, private investors and the State.