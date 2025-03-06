Connemara National Park to expand by 250 hectares after land purchase

Minister for Nature Christopher O’Sullivan (centre) with Eugene Finnerty regional manager of Connemara National Park and Fiona Monaghan, head of product development – activities, Fáilte Ireland. Photograph: The Irish Times

Connemara National Park in Co Galway is to expand following the acquisition of an additional 250 hectares of land.

The expansion represents the most significant addition to the amenity since it opened in 1980. It will coincide with an upgrade and extension of the park’s walking trails, which are being extended from 8km to 16km under a partnership with Fáilte Ireland.

The land purchase by the National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS) was announced by Minister of State for Nature Christopher O’Sullivan on Thursday.

The additional land, within the townland of Tievebaun, will increases the size of the park from 2,055 to 2,304 hectares.

“Connemara National Park is a very special place for nature, for the community and our cultural heritage,” said Mr O’Sullivan at a sod-turning for a new walking trail at Tobartamnaigh.

He said the acquisition by the State “is a sign of our enduring commitment to preserve Connemara’s unique natural heritage”.

Work is to take place on walkways at two locations: the existing Letterfrack campus and a new entrance at the previously inaccessible area at Mweelin.

“We believe that visitor experience can coexist in harmony with nature conservation when it is undertaken in a sustainable way,” said NPWS director general Niall Ó Donnchú.

Fiona Monaghan, head of product development (activities) with Fáilte Ireland, said the investment would open up new parts of the park, provide “more areas for exploration” and ensure the park is “accessible and inclusive for everyone”.