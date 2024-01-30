Met Éireann issues status yellow wind warnings for west and northwest

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for the west and northwest for Wednesday.

The yellow warning, the least severe of Met Éireann’s three weather warnings, is for localised danger. It is in place from 8am to 1pm.

The UK Met office has also issued a similar warning for Antrim and Derry from 9am to 5pm on Wednesday. The UK Met Office said strong winds are likely to cause some disruption to travel.

The warnings come as weather conditions are forecast to be generally dry and breezy over much of the island over the coming days. Any scattered outbreaks of rain will mainly affect Atlantic counties.

Met Éireann Forecaster Brandon Creagh said Tuesday would remain dry and mainly sunny today with light southwest breezes. Highest temperatures are expected to be between 6 and 9 degrees.

Tuesday night will see dry and clear spells with temperatures dropping to between zero and 6 degrees. It will be coldest and clearest across the east with some frost. Light to moderate southwest winds will freshen later.

On Wednesday cloud, wind and rain will begin spreading from the northwest in a southeastwardly direction. Fresh to strong southwest winds in advance of the rain will veer westerly and moderate as the rain clears through the evening. Highest temperatures are forecast to be 10 to 12 degrees.

On Wednesday night outbreaks of rain in the south and east will gradually clear to give clear spells overnight, with mostly dry conditions developing. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees with frost and ice likely, in mostly light variable breezes, according to Met Éireann.

Thursday should see a change with Atlantic counties experiencing patchy mist and drizzle. It will be dry elsewhere with some sunny spells, with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

Friday is expected to be dull or overcast with scattered outbreaks of rain, heaviest across the west and northwest. It should be a breezy day with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, and temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.