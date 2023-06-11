Minister calls for Fine Gael’s EU parliamentary group to return to negotiations on nature law

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said he was 'very, very disappointed' to see the EPP walk away from the negotiations. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

The Fianna Fáil Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has called on the group to which Fine Gael belongs in the European Parliament to return to the negotiations on a proposed nature restoration law.

The European People’s Party (EPP) left the negotiations last week in protest over a measure that would see the rewetting of bogs and more land and sea set aside for nature.

Mr MConalogue said he was “very, very disappointed” to see the EPP walk away from the negotiations and that walking away was not the way to get a proportionate outcome.

The parties in Government had worked very closely on the issue and he had worked at Council of Ministers level to ensure the Irish position was reflected in the new law, he said.

“What we now need to see is the EPP rejoining these negotiations at European level,” he told Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ) Radio’s This Week programme. “Nature restoration is absolutely essential.”

Asked if Irish MEPs should return to the debate even if the EPP didn’t, the minister said it was essential that everyone worked for a proportionate and balanced outcome.

“We need to see all Irish MEPs work to get a good outcome here, one that is good for nature restoration and that is proportionate and balanced for our national needs and that works very much with the key role farm families play in food production.” Everyone needs to “put their shoulder to the wheel,” the Minister said.