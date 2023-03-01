Minister warns those cutting hedgerows and burning land out of season will be prosecuted

The seasonal ban on cutting hedgerows has come into effect. File photograph: Frank Miller

The seasonal ban on hedgerow cutting and farmers burning land has come into effect until the end of August, with Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan warning breaches of the ban will be prosecuted.

Under the Wildlife Act it is illegal to cut hedgerows or burn land during birds’ nesting season, with the restriction in place from March 1st to August 31st.

Mr Noonan, a Green Party TD, said in recent days there had been “disturbing reports of fires being deliberately lit around the country”. These fires damaged nature and contributed to air pollution, as well as posing a danger to people and property, he said.

“As of today, such fires are illegal, and those that intend to set them should be aware that all across the country, our National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has more rangers on the ground than ever before”, he said.

Last year there were 32 prosecutions over “wildlife crime” and two to date this year, he said.

The NPWS was carrying out increased surveillance of areas like Killarney National Park in Co Kerry, which was the site of a major wildfire two years ago.

Mr Noonan said surveillance, such as aerial monitoring, was also taking place along the west coast of the country, and counties such as Cork and Kerry.

Vigilance

“Our NPWS staff will remain vigilant, working closely with the Gardaí and the Fire Service, and we will continue to run aerial surveillance with increasing regularity over the coming months,” he said.

The ban on hedgerow cutting does not extend to trimming hedges while gardening during the summer, while other exemptions include clearing vegetation for road or construction works.