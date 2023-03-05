TV guide: 12 of the best shows to watch this week, beginning tonight

RTÉ Investigates: Ireland’s Unregulated Psychologists

Sunday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

You wouldn’t let someone treat your child for a cold or a grazed knee unless a qualified and certified medical doctor. But every day, Irish people entrust theirs and their child’s mental health to unregulated psychologists who may be doing more harm than good. In this latest in the RTÉ Investigates strand, reporter Barry O’Kelly demonstrates how long waiting lists in the private sector are fuelling the rise of quack psychologists, and demonstrates the ease with which people can style themselves a psychologist – just put a brass plate on the door and suddenly everyone’s telling you their deepest secrets and fears.

Dennis Cahill: Litir ó Do Chara

Sunday, TG4, 9.30pm

The late Dennis Cahill was a masterful guitarist whose style reshaped the sound of Irish music through his work with fiddle virtuoso Martin Hayes and his role in the trad supergroup The Gloaming. This intimate portrait of the Chicagoan begins with a letter from his long-time musical partner fiddle virtuoso Martin Hayes, and features interviews with Cahill’s wife, Mary Joyce, and his wide circle of musical friends, including Liz Carroll, Iarla Ó Lionáird, Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh and Steve Cooney.

Mairead Costin in Saol na Feirme on RTÉ

Saol na Feirme

Monday, RTÉ One, 8pm

If you’re thinking of jacking in the rat race and living the simple life down on the farm, this new six-part series is a reminder of how easy you city slickers have it. The programme takes us into the daily lives of 11 farming families, and what a busy life it is. The series focuses on modern farmers dealing with high costs, adverse weather and environmental concerns as they strive to bring the best produce to our tables. In this first episode we meet Waterford siblings Jamie and Mairead Costin, who farm in very different ways; young Armagh beef farmer Piaras Ó Lorcáin and Donegal sheep farmer Seánie Ó Baoill.

George Michael: Outed

Monday, Channel 4, 9pm

It was an event that shook pop music to its very foundations: the day George Michael was arrested for lewd conduct in a public toilet in LA. After years of coyness about his sexuality, the pop star found himself outed against his will. But, instead of hiding away, he went on Letterman to officially come out, and released a single, Outside, which poked fun at the whole incident. This two-parter brings us back to those innocent days when we were shocked by that sort of thing.

Réaltaí na Gaeltachta

Tuesday, RTÉ One, 7pm

So, how are our five celebrities doing on their adventure to the Gaeltacht? Broadcaster Des Cahill, footballer Oisin Mullin, comedian Fred Cooke, TikTok superstar Lauren Whelan and writer Amanda Brunker have been packed off to Coláiste Bhríde in Rann na Feirste, Co Donegal, where they have to live like any other Gaeltacht student: attend classes, do their obair bhaile, obey the bean an tí, ná bí ag caint as Gaeilge and, of course, prepare their party piece for the big finale concert.

DNA Journey

Tuesday, UTV, 9pm

Time to take a few more celebrity DNA samples as the fourth series of the genealogical detective show kicks off. Two famous people pair up and set off on quest to unearth their family history, using new scientific techniques and old-fashioned poking about in ancient archives. First up are comedian John Bishop and actor Hugh Bonneville, who struck up a friendship after meeting at a Covid vaccination centre, and are now on a quest to learn about their ancestors. What they learn amazes them, as it seems they’re connected by the past.

The Bay

Wednesday, UTV, 9pm

Marsha Thomason returns as DS Jenn Townsend, family liaison officer with the Morecambe Police, in the fourth series of the crime drama set in the northwest of England. Townsend will need to use all her people skills as she deals with a young family who have been hit by unspeakable tragedy. Following the death of mother-of-four Beth Metcalf in what looks like a targeted attack, Townsend must gain the trust of Beth’s bereaved husband and children to learn the truth about what really happened.

Roisin Gallagher as Shiv Sheridan in The Dry. Photograph: RTE

The Dry

Wednesday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Roisin Gallagher stars as returned and newly teetotal exile Shiv Sheridan in this comedy drama of errors created by Nancy Harris, directed by Paddy Breathnach, and co-starring Ciaran Hinds and Pom Boyd as Shiv’s parents, Tom and Bernie. Shiv is starting to settle in at home with the family in Dublin, and her resolve to stay off the booze seems to be holding firm, but then she uncovers a family secret that threatens to knock her off the wagon with the shock of it.

Leonie and Shane who feature on Cheap European Homes. Photograph: RTE

Cheap European Homes

Thursday, RTÉ One, 7pm

With her property show Cheap Irish Homes, Maggie Molloy was on a mission to help young buyers get on the property ladder by finding reasonably priced houses in need of fixing up. Now Molloy is casting her net wider, helping people find their perfect home somewhere in Europe. Her first project is helping journalist Leonie Corcoran and her partner Shane – and their dog Mutti – to find their idyllic escape in the Portuguese countryside.

Cold Case Detectives

Thursday, UTV, 9pm

With cold case detective dramas such as Unforgotten proving popular with viewers, it’s no surprise that attention is turning to real-life unsolved cases from the vaults. This new three-part series brings viewers back 60 years to the murder of six-year-old Carol Ann Stephens in the Cathays area of Cardiff. Her killer has never been caught, but now, using the latest forensic science technology, detectives from South Wales Police – including a childhood friend of Carol Ann – are hoping to finally solve this decades-old crime.

Becoming Frida Kahlo on BBC Two tells the story of the trailblazing Mexican painter. Photograph: BBC/Rogan Productions

Becoming Frida Kahlo

Friday, BBC Two, 9pm

This three-part documentary series tells the story of the trailblazing Mexican painter, who became a celebrated international figure and a feminist icon. The series sets out to get behind the myths and rumours to uncover the real Frida Kahlo, and features contributions from writers, art historians and descendants of both Kahlo and her husband, the artist Diego Rivera. The story begins with her childhood in Coyoacán, Mexico City, the chronic pain she suffered following a bus crash when she was 18, her romance with Rivera, and her decision to pursue art as a career.

Hotel Portofino

Friday, UTV, 9pm

All good things must come to an end, including idyllic holidays on the Italian Riviera. It’s the final episode of this six-part series set in the summer of 1926, in the titular hotel run by Englishwoman Bella Ainsworth (Natascha McElhone). We can expect the mystery of the missing heirloom to be solved as the police investigation comes to its conclusion. But there are also secrets to be revealed and decisions to be made before, presumably, the next series starts.