Blink-182 in Dublin: Setlist, weather forecast, transport, ticket information and more

After being forced to reschedule September gigs last year, Blink-182 are finally set to play in Dublin.

The emergency cancellation, due to drummer Travis Barker’s wife Kourtney Kardashian having pregnancy complications, meant the band’s Dublin gig was rescheduled from the 3Arena to Royal Hospital Kilmainham – perfect for the summer weather, if we get it.

The American punk-pop trio of Mark Hoppus (bass, vocals), Tom DeLonge (guitar, vocals) and Barker (drums) released their ninth album, One More Time, in October of last year. “It’s exactly what you’d expect of a Blink-182 album: breakneck drum beats, the occasional whooping singalong, plenty of serrated riffs and bouncy, barbed pop-punk melodies,” writes Lauren Murphy in her review.

And, much to the delight of fans, the band recently announced they will be releasing One More Time… Part-2 on September 6th. Who knows, they might show off a new song or two while in Dublin.

Heading to the gig? Check out everything you need to know below.

When do they play?

Blink-182 play on the grounds of the Irish Museum of Modern Art, Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin 8, on Tuesday, August 27th.

Are tickets still available?

Unfortunately tickets are sold out, but keep an eye on the Ticketmaster website, as resale tickets may become available – buy tickets from official sources only.

Remember to download your tickets from your Ticketmaster account to your iPhone wallet/Google Pay wallet in advance of show day as network coverage may not be available at the venue.

What time should I arrive?

Gates open at 5pm and last entry is 9.30pm. The support act will kick things off at 7.30pm before Blink-182 take to the stage.

Who is the support act?

American rock band The Story So Far are the support act. The band released their fifth album, I Want to Disappear, earlier this year, so expect to hear some tracks from that. They’ve been supporting Blink-182 for the band’s Europe dates and are gearing up for their own US headline tour this winter.

How do I get there and home again?

It is worth noting that there is no parking at the venue and traffic restrictions will be in place on Military Road and Kilmainham Lane. The nearest public car park is Park Rite at 7 Queen Street, Dublin 7. Kilmainham is a residential area and all concert goers are asked to respect the local community – do not park illegally or in residential areas. There are a few options to get to the gig via public transport:

By Luas: Take the red line from The Point towards Saggart or Tallaght – or the other way around – and exit at Heuston Station which is a five-minute walk to the east gate entrance via Military Road.

By Bus: Buses 20, 123 and 13 stop at St James’s Hospital; buses 79 and 79A stop at Saint John’s Road West; and the 25A stops at Heuston Station.

By Train: Heuston station is a five-minute walk to the venue, check out timetables at irishrail.ie.

Fans must enter the concert grounds through the east gate on Military Road. There will be signage to direct people closer to the site.

What will they play?

Fans can expect a mix of songs from the band’s back catalogue as well as their latest album, One More Time. The setlist below, from their recent gig in Toronto, Canada, gives some indication of what might be in store.

Feeling This

The Rock Show

Man Overboard

Aliens Exist

DANCE WITH ME

Easy Target

Bored to Death

EDGING

Up All Night

MORE THAN YOU KNOW

M+M’s

Stay Together for the Kids

Not Now

CAN’T GO BACK

I Miss You

Down

When Your Heart Stops Beating

There Is

FUCK FACE

Always

What’s My Age Again?

First Date

All the Small Things

Dammit

What’s the story with security?

Under-18s must be accompanied by an adult aged 25 or over.

No large bags will be permitted, bags A4 size and smaller will be subject to security checks on entry, and those with no bags will be fast-tracked into the arena.

Items not permitted to be brought into the venue include (but are not exclusive to): glass or cans, alcohol, folding chairs, garden furniture, selfie sticks, megaphones, high vis clothing and flares.

Also, keep in mind that the Royal Hospital is a cashless venue.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Unauthorised professional photography or use of professional photography/recording equipment is prohibited and zoom lenses, audio visual or cinematic devices will not be permitted on site.

What’s the weather forecast?

Unfortunately the weather is not looking the best. Rain is forecast for Tuesday until the evening time, with highest temperatures of 19 degrees. With it being an outdoor concert, don’t forget your raincoat!