Damien Dempsey at Iveagh Gardens: Stage times, set list, ticket information, how to get there and more

At a smaller and shorter gig in Drogheda back in April, Damien Dempsey did not disappoint in playing the songs his fans know and love. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Dublin’s traditional folk singer-songwriter is back on stage this weekend to play two back-to-back concerts in his hometown.

The Apple of Dublin’s Eye, Damien Dempsey released a new single last week, Hope Calling, ahead of the release of his new album this year. So perhaps fans can expect a taste of some new material this weekend?

He’s never been afraid to experiment mixing his guitar-man brand with Irish trad and reggae music, so there’s no telling what he’ll come out with. What can we expect from his outdoor concerts this weekend?

When does he play?

The concert is at Iveagh Gardens off Dublin’s Harcourt Street on Friday, July 7th and Saturday, July 8th.

READ MORE

What time should I arrive?

Entry to the event will be via the Clonmel Street gate, which will open at 6.30pm. Early queuing is not permitted and concertgoers have been asked to respect the property and privacy of residents in the area. Keep up to date with Aiken Promotions on their website for any last-minute change to times.

Who is the support act?

Warming up the stage on Friday night will be Starsailor, an English alternative rock band known for Four to the Floor and Way to Fall. Irish folk band Tau and the Drones of Praise will be the support act on Saturday. Dempsey featured on a song with the group last year called Ceol ón Chré.

Stage times

At Friday’s gig, Starsailor will appear on stage at 7:45pm and play for about 45 minutes. Dempsey is scheduled to appear at 9pm and play for two hours. On Saturday, the same times apply but with TAU and the Drones of Praise warming up for Dempsey. However, times are subject to change.

How do I get there – and home again?

There is no car parking available at the event, however, there are car parks dotted around the city centre. The closest is Q-Park at Stephens Green Shopping Centre. Pre-booking is available at q-park.ie.

Luas, bus and rail transport options can all bring you within a short walk of the venue. Plan your journey online from anywhere in Ireland via the journey planner found at transportforireland.ie.

What will he play?

At a smaller and shorter gig in Drogheda back in April, Dempsey did not disappoint in playing the songs his fans know and love. We can probably expect a set list a little longer than the one from that concert – and maybe a rendition of The Auld Triangle?

Apple of My Eye

The Rocky Road

Sing All Our Cares Away

Colony

A Rainy Night in Soho

Patience

It’s All Good

Spraypaint Backalley

Are there any tickets left?

Yes. At the time of writing there are still tickets available to purchase for both days at ticketmaster.ie. Buy tickets from accredited sources only.

What’s the story with security?

All under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. Only bags under A4 size will be permitted in to the venue and bags will be subject to a search.

Items not permitted include: Any article that may be used as a weapon, bottles, cans, flasks, frisbees, illegal substances, scooters, skateboards, flag poles, selfie sticks, flares, laser devices, prams/push chairs, inflatable and folding chairs, large suitcases/rucksacks, laptops, illegal merchandise items, umbrellas, hampers, cold boxes, air horns, alcohol, drinks, food and animals (except service dogs and guide dogs).

There will be food and drink available to purchase on site but fans should note it is a cashless venue and there is no ATM on site, so make sure to bring card payment or keep your phone charged for electronic cards.

Any person deemed to be offensive or abusive, or who may compromise public safety, will not be admitted and may be reported to gardaí. There will be a first aid post at the venue staffed by trained medics.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Yes, but not with a professional camera including those with a detachable lens.

What’s the weather forecast?

Fans can expect a Rainy Night in Dublin this weekend. Met Éireann is forecasting scattered showers on Friday, with highs of 18 degrees. On Saturday heavy showers are forecast from the afternoon onwards, with a maximum of 18 degrees. A light rain jacket wouldn’t go amiss.