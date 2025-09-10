Dr Moling Ryan to take over as interim director of Arts Council

Dr Moling Ryan has been named interim executive director of the Arts Council.

A management consultant, with a high level of experience in public bodies, Dr Ryan replaces Maureen Kennelly, who stepped down from her position in June.

His tenure, beginning on Monday, is for 12 months or until a permanent director is appointed.

The Arts Council has been embroiled in controversy since the Government announced a full review of its operations in February, following spending of €6.7 million on an IT system that has since been abandoned.

Minister for Arts Patrick O’Donovan announced an external review of governance and culture, chaired by Prof Niamh Brennan, with Dr Margaret Cullen and John McCarthy. Mr O’Donovan said he plans to bring the findings of the review and its recommendations to Government and the Oireachtas when completed.

The Department of Arts and Culture has also agreed a work programme with the Institute of Public Administration to operate in parallel with the council review and will take account of its related findings.

Dr Ryan’s appointment was notified to members of the Arts Council on Wednesday.

He told The Irish Times he did not expect a long tenure and would not be introducing new structures.

“I am very much an interim director and expect to be there for a very short period of time until a permanent director is appointed,” he said.

A spokesperson for Mr O’Donovan confirmed the appointment on Wednesday.

Dr Ryan previously served as chief executive of the Legal Aid Board for 10 years.He was appointed interim director and chief executive of the Irish Museum of Modern Art (Imma) from December 2017 to March 2019.

His experience in the public and private sectors includes positions as director of human resources and strategy with the Courts Service, as well as serving as a member of the Policing Authority.

He also chaired the Expert Review Body on Nursing and Midwifery and has worked on public service reform projects in Cyprus and justice reform in Vietnam. He holds a doctorate in governance from Queen’s University Belfast and is a qualified barrister.

The board of the Arts Council has paid tribute to Ms Kennelly, who concluded her five-year term as director in May of this year. It said she had been appointed at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic “and led the organisation through an exceptionally challenging time, guiding it with strength and vision”.

“She secured unprecedented increases in State funding for the arts – enabling artists and organisations across the country to create and present work of outstanding quality.”