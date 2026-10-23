‘Jumping the queue’: Several people allegedly trespassing at Peter McVerry Trust flats

The Peter McVerry Trust is seeking court orders requiring several individuals to vacate four flats at Dorset Lane, Dublin 1. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Several people are allegedly illegally occupying a number of Peter McVerry Trust flats in Dublin’s north inner city, the High Court has heard.

The housing and homelessness charity is seeking court orders requiring several individuals to vacate the four flats at Dorset Lane, Lower Dorset Street, Dublin 1.

Lawyers for the trust were last week granted permission to serve legal proceedings on “persons unknown” in occupation of the flats.

On Friday, two individuals who said they were living at the properties in question appeared before Judge Siobhán Stack.

Cornel Alexandru Eme and Eve Moses sought time to file written evidence in response to the trust’s case against them.

The judge gave Alexandru Eme, Moses and three other named individuals – also with addresses at Dorset Lane – two weeks to file their responding affidavits.

Barry Mansfield, barrister for the trust, said he had no objection to the directions.

In written evidence before the court, David Fee, Peter McVerry Trust director, said the individuals’ occupation of the flats is preventing the trust from using the property to provide housing to homeless people. Fee said he became aware the flats were being occupied in mid-September.

Ktech, a security firm engaged by the trust, attended the property and reported the alleged trespassing to the gardaí, he said.

An officer advised Ktech personnel he “did not wish to assist”, and advised that the trust seek a court order, Fee said.

Solicitors for the trust subsequently received an email from individuals who Fee believes are in occupation of the flats.

In the email, the occupants acknowledged the trust’s role in housing homeless people and outlined a settlement agreement to avoid litigation, according to Fee’s written evidence.

Per their settlement agreement, the occupants, noting their own need for housing, said they would retain possession of the property for 18 months before vacating.

Fee said the offer was “entirely unacceptable”, particularly because it had already agreed to make the property available to Dublin City Council.

Outlining the trust’s reasons for seeking orders against the occupants, Fee said they were “jumping the queue” by preventing the trust from using the apartments to shelter those “who are genuinely in need”.

Fee said he also had concerns about the health and welfare of the occupants.

The case will return next month.