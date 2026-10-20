Two charged in relation to fatal Waterford arson attack remanded in custody

Jessica Dalton (31) arrives at Clonmel District Court on Saturday with her head covered. Photograph: Jonathan McCambridge/PA

Two people charged in relation to an arson attack on a home in Waterford city that claimed four lives have been further remanded in custody.

Kim and Philip English and their sons, Callum (12) and nine-year-old Jayden, died after their home in the Birchwood estate was petrol bombed on October 13th.

Two other children remain in a critical condition at the children’s hospital in Crumlin, Dublin.

Jessica Dalton (31) and Cian Stacey (21) appeared before a special sitting of Clonmel District Court in Tipperary on Saturday.

Stacey is of no fixed above while Dalton has an address in Waterford city. They were charged with three offences.

At a sitting of Waterford District Court on Tuesday, defence solicitor Ken Cunningham said Stacey was consenting to a 28-day remand in custody pending directions from the Director or Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Judge Caitríona Murray remanded Stacey in custody until November 17th when he will appear before Waterford District Court by video-link.

Stacey, who also appeared in court by video-link on Tuesday, was not required to speak during the short hearing.

Cunningham, who also represented Dalton, said he had considered raising the issue of bail on Tuesday.

However, he consulted with his client and a decision was made to consent to a remand in custody for 28 days.

Dalton has reserved her position in relation to bail. The judge remanded her in custody to appear before Waterford District Court on November 17th next for DPP directions.

Dalton was present in court but was not required to speak. She was wearing a wine top and pants.

Dalton and Stacey were previously charged with a single charge of criminal damage on October 13th at an address in Waterford.

They also face two counts of Section 4 assaults causing serious harm. The alleged offences are contrary to the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

At the hearing on Saturday, Det Sgt Michael Burke told the court he charged Dalton at 2.45pm on Saturday at Waterford Garda station.

He said she made no reply to each charge. The court heard Dalton was a single mother who was not working. An application for free legal aid was granted.

Det Sgt Brian O’Callaghan said he charged Stacey at 2.44pm on Saturday at Waterford Garda station. He said Stacey made no reply to the three charges when they were put to him.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Murphy said his client was earning €600 per week. However, he applied for free legal aid given the gravity of the charge.

Judge Andrew Gubbins granted free legal aid subject to the submission of a statement of means.

Murphy said Stacey suffered from depression. He asked that he be given a psychological examination while in custody.

Murphy added his client had concerns for his own safety and asked to be remanded in custody to Cork Prison rather than Limerick Prison.

Judge Gubbins said he had no jurisdiction over custody matters. He said they were an issue for the Irish Prison Service.