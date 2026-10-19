Waterford arson victims were ‘a beautiful family who did no wrong’, funeral told

The coffins of the English family being moved to outside the church. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

“A beautiful family who did no wrong to anybody.”

The words of parish priest Fr Gerry Chestnutt rang out among the silenced congregation gathered at the Sacred Heart Church in Waterford city on Monday afternoon.

Before the altar sat four coffins; two small white caskets flanked by two larger pine boxes.

In front of the coffins lay four cream candles and a family photograph of the dead: Philip and Kim English and their sons Callum (12) and Jayden (9).

Four hearses line up outside the church on Monday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Their other children, aged 14 and 6, remain in a critical condition in hospital following an attack on their home last Tuesday.

The church pews were packed with hundreds of people for the joint funeral Masses; family and friends, classmates from Scoil Lorcain and St Joseph’s, and team-mates from Johnville Football Club.

Aides-de camp for President Catherine Connolly and Taoiseach Micheál Martin were also present, alongside Chief Whip Mary Butler, Minister for State John Cummins, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and party TDs David Cullinane and Conor McGuinness.

“An act of total evil” had left a family and community “devastated and heartbroken”, the priest said in his homily.

“The feelings of all are clear: heartbreak, shock, devastation and, yes, anger.”

Paddy English (centre), the father of Philip English, is consoled by friends and family. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Mourners had gathered outside the church from early that morning to pay their respects with floral tributes laid outside on the steps.

Philip English was “funny, lovable, sensitive and caring”, said Chestnutt.

“Family always was his priority. Any photograph that you have seen of him sums him up: always smiling.

“Kim had a different personality to Philip: vocal and feisty, but the most loving, kind and caring person. As parents, they adored their children.

“Their life as a family was a journey of love. And there were many journeys as three of their children faced illness. Through all of that they were completely united and dedicated.”

Mourners pay their respects as one of the hearses passes. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Mourners outside the church stand near one of the hearses following the funeral service. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Callum was remembered for his “mischievous smile” and was a “lovable rogue” while Jayden was “a force of love, life and energy”.

“You were full of fun and mischief. Very often you were heard before you were seen.”

Concluding his remarks, Chestnutt said the community were “better people” for knowing the family, as they were “the salt of the earth and lights in this community”.

Kim English’s younger sister Charleen said she was “the light of her life” and was grateful she had told her she loved her in their last call, the night before she was killed.

“I’m going to miss our calls and hearing you say ‘g’wan I love you’. I’ll never forget watching Cinderella every night next to you.”

Philip English’s cousin Raymond urged young people in Waterford city and throughout the country to “please walk away from drugs”.

Floral tributes lie next to one of the coffins in a hearse outside the church on Monday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

“Please ask for help when it comes to addiction. Please ask for help when you are headed down that path. Please choose a life. Choose hope. Please, most certainly, choose a future.”

His words received a loud applause from those assembled.

Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan of Waterford and Lismore closed the Mass stating the four family members had been “innocent victims of a web of evil which is the drugs trade”.

“As a country, we have not really faced up to this problem and it is a fact that in every city, town, village and townland harmful drugs are available. Up and down this dear land people are turning to drugs,” he said.

“Young lives and the lives of the not-so-young are being destroyed by drugs, and those who work behind the scenes need to see the consequences of their dark trade and atone for their sin.”

He added that anyone who thought there was “no harm in taking a line of cocaine on the weekend is utterly mistaken and is also feeding this evil machine”.

Gerry and the Pacemackers’ You’ll Never Walk Alone was played as four hearses carrying the coffins were led out of the church grounds and past the Birchwood estate where the family lived. Burial took place at Kilbarry Cemetery.