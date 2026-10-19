Rapist Simon McGinley jailed for repeatedly breaching release conditions

Simon McGinley in 2009, when he was sentenced to 21 years imprisonment for rape. Photograph: Collins Court

The rapist at the centre of the 1990s “C Case” has repeatedly breached the conditions of his release from a 21-year sentence imposed in 2009 for the rape of an elderly woman, a court has heard.

Simon McGinley (52) appeared before the Central Criminal Court on Monday, when Judge Tony Hunt was informed he received a 2½-year year jail term in Dundalk Circuit Criminal Court last week.

McGinley was jailed for repeatedly breaching the notification requirements of his release from jail in 2021 under the Sex Offenders Act, Fiona McGowan, prosecuting, told the court. These conditions include notifying the gardaí about a change of address.

McGinley, formerly of Latlorcan Court, Co Monaghan, and originally from Dundalk, was jailed for 21 years in 2009 for the rape of an 86-year-old woman in her own home.

He was previously jailed for eight years in 1998 for raping the then 13-year-old girl at the centre of the “C Case” in August 1997.

This girl became pregnant as a result of the rape and had to apply to the courts to access an abortion in the UK, which her parents resisted. She was granted permission to travel in December 1997.

The court heard McGinley previously appeared before the Central Criminal Court in 2023 in relation to breaching the conditions of his release. On that occasion, two years from his 2009 sentence were reactivated with six months suspended.

Having offended again since then, he was before the Central Criminal Court on Monday in relation to that six-month suspension.

McGinley had no solicitor present due to the withdrawal of services, but he told Hunt he was happy for the hearing to proceed.

The judge said he would reactivate three months of the six-month suspension, which he noted would run consecutive to the 2½-year sentence imposed in the Circuit Court last week.

“I want to bring finality to this matter,” the judge said. He told McGinley he needed to start complying with the requirements.

“All you have to do is give an address,” the judge told him. “I’m not going through this rigmarole. If you don’t start complying, you will be sentenced over and over again in the circuit court.”

McGinley agreed and thanked the judge before returning to custody.