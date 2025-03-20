Pair charged over €87,000 cocaine seizure in Dublin city centre

Gardaí from the Dublin Crime Response Team arrested the men shortly after midday on Thursday. Photograph: iStock

Two men charged over a €87,000 cocaine seizure in Dublin city centre have been remanded in custody.

Nicholas Plenty (49), of Fisher Street, Canning Town, London, England; and Sean McMullen Petherbridge (26), of no fixed address, appeared at Dublin District Court on Thursday evening.

They are charged with unlawful possession of cocaine and having it for sale or supply on York Street, Dublin 2, on March 19th.

Gardaí from the Dublin Crime Response Team arrested the men shortly after midday on Thursday. The pair will face objections to bail.

READ MORE

Neither man addressed the court.

Judge Michèle Finan heard they made no reply to the charges and their solicitor said they were not applying for bail at this stage.

Judge Finan held them to appear at Cloverhill District Court on March 27th.