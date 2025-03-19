Four former British soldiers charged over Belfast shootings 50 years ago

Patrick McVeigh, a 44-year-old Belfast father of six, was shot dead in the early hours of May 13th, 1972. Photograph supplied by family

Four British army veterans facing prosecution over shootings in Belfast more than 50 years ago may mount legal bids to halt the cases against them, a court heard on Wednesday.

One of the accused, referred to as Soldier F, has been charged with the murder of Patrick McVeigh at the height of the Troubles. He is further charged with the attempted murder of four other people during the same incident on May 13th, 1972.

Three of his former military colleagues, identified only as Soldiers B, C and D, are also jointly charged with attempting to murder another two men in a separate incident a day earlier.

The defendants were part of an undercover British army unit known as the Military Reaction Force (MRF) which operated in Belfast at the time.

All four ex-servicemen were due to appear at the city’s Magistrates Court on Wednesday for the first stage in the criminal proceedings. But defence lawyers disclosed that they may attempt to have the cases halted before they reach trial given the passage of time.

Defence representatives also set out their intention to object to hearsay evidence.

Members of the MRF used unmarked cars to patrol parts of Belfast before the unit was disbanded in 1973.

Mr McVeigh, a father of six, was shot at the junction of Finaghy Road North and Riverdale Park South. He had reportedly stopped to speak to those manning a civilian checkpoint when the gunfire began.

The previous day’s shooting occurred at Slievegallion Drive in west Belfast.

Adjourning proceedings until April 30th, District Judge Steven Keown granted interim applications for the former soldiers to remain anonymous and be screened at any future court appearances.

Following the hearing, a solicitor for the McVeigh family, Gary Duffy of KRW Law, said it was “a profoundly emotional day” for them and “a significant milestone in their quest for truth and justice”.