Former model (46) jailed for four years over crash while drunk which claimed friend’s life

A former model who pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of a mother of two after she consumed 12 alcoholic drinks in the hours before she lost control of her jeep has been jailed for four years and banned from driving for ten years.

At a sentencing hearing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, Judge Helen Boyle said Jennifer Thomas (46) had been “overcome with remorse” that her sustained poor driving had led her jeep to mount a ditch in Glanmire in Cork last February 11th. The single vehicle crash caused the subsequent death of her friend Sheila Dunne who was a passenger in her jeep.

Judge Boyle said that no sentence could bring justice for the family of Sheila Dunne following the “devastating loss” of a much loved mother, daughter, cousin, sister and friend.

She praised Lilly Dunne, the 23 year old daughter of Sheila Dunne, for her bravery in delivering her victim impact statement herself. She also commended her for the level of responsibility she had shown in taking on the care of her younger brother, TJ, who has autism and is non-verbal now that he has lost both parents. Sheila Dunne was predeceased by her husband Ted in 2021.

Judge Boyle said that “sustained poor driving” led Jennifer Thomas to mount a ditch at Sarsfield Court in Glanmire in Cork on February 11th last.

Judge Boyle noted that Ms Thomas had fallen asleep behind the wheel twice whilst stopped at traffic lights. When the lights turned green other motorists beeped at her jeep but she didn’t wake. They were forced to drive around her.

During the course of her erratic driving, Ms Thomas narrowly missed hitting two pedestrians. she knocked down traffic cones, took two U-turns and drove on the wrong side of the road. The occupants of one car became so concerned about her driving that they followed her on the road.

In sentencing, Judge Boyle said that she accepted that Ms Thomas had experienced certain difficulties in life.

“It is clear that Ms Thomas had a difficult childhood. She has had over the years had attendances with mental health services. She suffers from both depression and anxiety and I accept she made an intentional attempt on her life in October of 2024. She has a long history of mental health difficulties.

“She understands and accepts she caused the death and has caused enormous loss to her [Sheila’s] friends and family.”

Sheila Dunne was fatally injured in the collision on February 11th 2024

Det Garda Mark Durcan had told Judge Helen Boyle that Ms Thomas of Oakfield View in Glanmire, Co Cork had consumed espresso martinis, Prosecco, gin, mimosa and tonic and wine on February 11th having gone for lunch with Ms Dunne (50) in Douglas in Cork.

Dt Garda Durcan said that the crash occurred when Ms Thomas drove erratically around a left bend.

Ms Thomas told emergency services she was behind the wheel when they arrived at the scene of the crash at Sarsfield Court. However, she informed a garda that that Sheila, who was in the front passenger seat of the jeep, was driving as she had “more control.” This was a false assertion.

Det Garda Durcan indicated that during garda interviews Ms Dunne was shown CCTV footage from the night of the crash. She then accepted she was driving. She said she had no recollection of the incident due to concussion. However, she was found not to have concussion.

Lilley Dunne made a victim impact statement on behalf of herself and her brother whom she now cares for following the loss of both his parents. She said that her mother always referred to TJ as “the best boy in the world”.

“He (TJ) is struggling to understand why she is no longer with us. It breaks my heart in to even more pieces when he says ‘I want Mommy please’ and I will never be able to make that better for him.

“When he is upset, I remind him that Mommy is with Daddy and they are ‘up in the sky’. It is impossible to gauge the extent of the trauma he has endured from this.”

Sheila’s mother Esther O’Brien said that she was “heartbroken” to have lost her daughter to a drunk driver.

“This loss has not only shattered my life but has also left two precious grandchildren without their mother. My daughter was my biggest support.”

Losing her has taken away my main support system at a time in my life when I need it most.

The court heard that Ms Thomas had previous convictions for road traffic offences and larceny.

Counsel for the defence, Tom Creed, SC, emphasised that witnesses who arrived at the scene of the crash described his client as being hugely upset and concerned about Sheila.

“(One eye witness) said she (Jennifer) was saying ‘please wake up please wake up’ to Miss Dunne. They tried to calm her. She (Jennifer) was saying ‘How can I live without her?” She was concerned for her friend. She (Jennifer) was hysterical. She was saying ‘look after Sheila.’ She appeared to be confused.”

Following the sentencing hearing, Lilly Dunne urged motorists not to drink-and-drive.

“Drunk driving is a choice. A choice that ruins lives. Accountability is everything. I carry a life sentence of loss, love and shattered lives. What happened to my Mom was senseless and preventable and it haunts me every day.”