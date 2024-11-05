Garda arrest two men and a juvenile in connection with 29 burglaries

The Garda investigation into organised criminal activity and burglaries began last year. Photograph: Alan Betson

Two men and a male juvenile are in Garda custody in connection with 29 burglaries across five counties.

As part of an ongoing investigation, which began last year into organised criminal activity and burglaries in Longford, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo and Westmeath, gardaí arrested the three males, one aged 26, one aged 21 and a juvenile, in the Dublin metropolitan region on Tuesday.

During their probe, officers searched four properties in the same Dublin region, with assistance from the Armed Support Unit, as well as regional support and members from Athlone, Co Offaly.

During the course of their searches, property was seized by gardaí which is understood to be the proceeds of organised criminal activity, including luxury goods such as a Rolex watch, designer handbags and shoes along with substantial amounts of cash.

A large quantity of mobile phones, multiple car keys and log books of vehicles were also recovered.

The three males were arrested and taken to Garda stations in the Mayo/Roscommon/Longford division where they are being detained under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.