Former election candidate pleads not guilty to slash-hook charge

Brian Garrigan, 56, of Fairview Corner, Dublin 3, pleaded not guilty to three charges at Dublin District Court. Photograph: Collins Courts

A former general election candidate has pleaded not guilty to producing a slash hook as a weapon during a dispute with a work crew in Dublin.

Businessman Brian Garrigan, 56, who unsuccessfully ran as an independent candidate in 2020 but wants to be elected in this year’s council elections, appeared at Dublin District Court on Thursday.

He was accused of engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour under the Public Order Act, a weapons offence for the production of a slash hook during a dispute, and criminal damage to freshly laid tarmac.

The incident allegedly occurred at Annesley Bridge Road, Fairview, Dublin on October 22nd last.

READ MORE

Mr Garrigan, who runs an IT recovery and computer repair business, has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

He did not address the court, but his barrister confirmed that the case would be contested.

Judge Monika Leech adjourned it until an April sitting when it will be mentioned to confirm the date for his hearing.

Mr Garrigan’s website and social media say he has donated more than 550 free computers to various causes to help Syrian and Ukrainian families, Temple Street Hospital, as well as suicide, homeless, and addiction charities.

He has announced on X, formerly Twitter, that he intends to run in the local elections for Dublin Central “to put Irish lives first”, with a photo of him holding an “Irish Lives Matter” poster.

During his run for the Dáil, he secured 588 votes, including transfers, in the Dublin Bay North constituency and was eliminated in the fourth round of counting.

Mr Garrigan of Fairview Corner, Dublin 3, had canvassed on various issues, including immigration, health, the climate emergency, housing and gender equality.