Photographer ordered to stay away from community group over his Facebook posts

A freelance photographer prosecuted for creating false social media posts about another man was told by a judge to stay away from his local communication association.

Desmond Boland, 74, whose address was given as Curryhills, Prosperous, was before Naas District Court on Friday for harassment on dates between July 14, 2020 and September 1, 2021. An earlier court hearing was told that when charged the defendant replied “not guilty anyway”.

The case revolved around messages, including on Facebook, relating to Paul Reilly who was the chairman of Prosperous Community Association. It was alleged by the defendant that funds were mislaid and the court heard he posted messages without foundation.

Mr Reilly told the court that the messaging went on for a year. “My wife would be in tears at home in the kitchen,” he said.

Cross examined by the defendant, who represented himself, Mr Reilly said he was aware of all financial and insurance issues relating to the association.

Mr Boland told the court he was looking for a public meeting to be held and he wrote to the committee members.

The court was told that the messages have since ceased.

Judge Michele Finan said she believed the incidents amounted to harassment, adding “you’re young enough to know better”.

The judge added that the defendant was too passionate about the affairs of the association and he is to have no communication with that group.

Judge Finan added: “You just went too far, this has gone on too long.”

She added that the lives of Mr Reilly and his family were shattered.

Adjourning the case to December 21, she said that the matter would be struck out on that date if the defendant has no communication with any members of the group.

She said if her order was breached the defendant could go to prison.