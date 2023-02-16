Four charged over cocaine seizures at garage allegedly used as processing facility

Three men and a woman were charged with possessing cocaine with intent to sell or supply. Photograph: Graham Hughes/Photocall Ireland.

Gardaí uncovered about €2 million of cocaine in a Dublin garage allegedly used as an organised criminal group’s drug processing and distribution facility, a court has heard.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) searched Shields Automotive at Parklands, Long Mile Road, Dublin 12, on Tuesday. During the same operation, they also stopped a van and a car at two other locations in Dublin.

Three men and a woman were charged with possessing cocaine with intent to sell or supply in connection with the seizures.

Two kilos of cocaine, worth €140,000, were allegedly in the woman’s car, along with tubs of a mixing agent in the boot.

A further €1.96 million of cocaine was allegedly located at Shields Automotive.

The evidence emerged during a series of lengthy contested bail hearings before Judge John Brennan on Thursday.

Garage owner Wesley Shields, 33, with an address at Kilmartin Gardens, Tallaght, Dublin, and Dylan Grouse, 27, from Golden Lane, Dublin 8, who were both arrested at the premises, were refused bail.

Lauren Graham, 27, of Cappagh Green, Finglas, Dublin, and David Rowland, 42, with an address at Earlsfort Vale, Lucan, Co Dublin, were granted bail with conditions but required approval of €10,000 sureties.

Judge John Brennan heard evidence from GNDOCB detectives Ivor Scully, Ciaran Cummins, Mark O’Neill, and Marguerite Reilly, who cited the seriousness of the case.

The court heard that the garage was a “drug processing and distribution facility”.

The officers told Judge Brennan that the defendants were “vital cogs” of “an organised crime group operating at national level”.

The court heard Lauren Graham was observed as the sole occupant in a Fiat Punto stopped at the Aldi car park on the Long Mile Road at 10.30am. It was alleged a Ford Transit van driven by electrician Mr Rowland arrived in the car park, and he went to her car to place an Aldi shopping bag in the back seat footwell.

Her car was later stopped at Landen Road in Ballyfermot, and a cardboard box containing two blocks of cocaine, each weighing a kilo, with a total estimated value of €140,000 was recovered. Another box in the boot contained a suspected “mixing agent”.

Father of two Mr Rowland was stopped around at Snugborough Road near Blanchardstown, and he was arrested. It was alleged he collected the cocaine from Shields Automotive.

Gardaí searched the garage and allegedly discovered an alleged drug processing and distribution facility. Cocaine was found in various rooms in the building, the court was told.

Mr Shields owned the premises, but he maintained he rented rooms out to others.

Apprentice mechanic Mr Grouse was present, and Mr Shields was at the garage forecourt.

However, according to the Garda evidence, CCTV footage was obtained of Rowland collecting the boxes allegedly prepared by Mr Shields.

It was alleged that Mr Rowland had “detailed access” to secure rooms on the premises.

Gardaí are seeking direction from the Director of Public Prosecutions for more serious charges.

Pleading for bail, solicitor Tracy Horan said her client looked after for siblings following the death of her mother. Ms Graham had previously worked in admin and a betting shop. The solicitor described her client as being at the “very end of this food chain”, and her family members were in court and “flabbergasted” at the arrest.

Tara McLoughlin BL, for Mr Rowland, asked the court to note her client was self-employed and supported his family. She argued that demonstrated he had strong ties to the jurisdiction and added that his parents had come to court.

Mr Shields’ solicitor asked the court to note his client’s business rented rooms out to others and that he would abide by bail conditions. Mr Grouse’s solicitor said his client would also obey stringent terms.

The four, who have yet to indicate pleas, will appear again in court next week.