Canteen operator seeks to prevent Brennans bakery ending contract on Christmas Eve

The owner of a company that has been providing catering services to staff at Brennans bakery in Dublin for almost 30 years has claimed before the High Court that his “entire business and livelihood” will end on Christmas Eve.

Ciaran Monaghan, trading as Ciaran Monaghan Catering, has launched legal proceedings seeking an order preventing Joseph Brennan Bakeries Unlimited Company from terminating a contract for the provision of catering services at its bakery.

The court heard Mr Monaghan’s company has provided catering services for Brennans bakery in Walkinstown in Dublin 12, for 28 years and employs nine people.

Earlier this year, Brennans informed the catering firm it was terminating their arrangement and putting the contract out for tender to various vendors.

Mr Monaghan’s firm was told it could apply for the contract.

However, he claims the matter has not progressed and the company has refused to extend the six-month notice period it gave Monaghan Catering in June.

Represented by Joe Jeffers SC, with Bernadette Kirby BL, instructed by Becker Tansey solicitors, Mr Monaghan claims that as things stand his company’s contract will come to an end on Christmas Eve.

The case came before Mr Justice Brian O’Moore on Thursday.

While only Mr Monaghan was represented in court, the judge gave him permission to serve short notice of the injunction proceedings on the defendant.

In a sworn statement to the court, Mr Monaghan said he was shocked earlier this year when he was informed by Brennans that it wished to terminate its relationship with his company.

He said the services provided to the bakery represents his only enterprise and source of income.

He said Brennans informed him of its intention to invite tenders from vendors, including his company, to provide catering services at the bakery.

He believed he would win the tender given the length of time his company had provided the services and because he claims that a director of Brennans informed him that he would be “looked on favourably” during the tender process.

He claims that since he was given notice, the tendering process has not been progressed by the company.

He said he became increasingly concerned in October when he claims he was informed that Brennans’ annual children’s Christmas party and staff Christmas party would not be held in the canteen as they had been for the last 28 years.

He also claimed that the six months’ notice period given in June is not sufficient for him to get his affairs in order.

He said his lawyers wrote to Brennans suggesting he needed an extension of notice period of up to 36 months, as he will be required to make redundancy payments to his staff.

His employees will have to seek alternative employment.

However, he said that his request for a longer notice period has not been accepted by the company.

In a reply to his solicitors, the company said the six-month period was sufficient, Mr Monaghan also claims.

As a result, Mr Monaghan’s firm has come to the High Court seeking various orders including an injunction, which is to remain in place pending the final outcome of the case, restraining the company from terminating the contract to provide catering services at the bakery.

The matter was adjourned and will return to the High Court next week.