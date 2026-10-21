Man charged following seizure of €1.7m worth of cocaine in Dublin

A man in his 30s has been charged in relation to the seizure of more than €1.7 million worth of drugs in Dublin.

Around 17 kilograms of cocaine was found as part of an intelligence-led operation involving Revenue’s Custom Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Dublin North Central Divisional Drugs Unit on Tuesday.

Gardaí said on Wednesday that the man arrested during the operation has been charged and is due to appear before Dublin District Court.

A second man, aged in his 50s, who was also arrested has been released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Separately, a man in his 20s is due to appear before a court charged in connection to a drug-related intimidation investigation.

Members of the Dublin Metropolitan Region North Fógra Investigation Unit carried out search and arrest operations in Meath and Dublin on Monday as part of the investigation.

Two men aged in their 20s were arrested.

Gardaí said on Wednesday that one of the men has been charged and is expected to appear before a sitting of Balbriggan District Court on Tuesday. The second man remains in Garda custody.