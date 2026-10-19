Fears of gang feuds in Drogheda as loaded guns and pipe bomb seized

The cache was found on Sunday during a search of open land in the Rathmullan Park area, as part of a pre-planned operation led by members of the Divisional Drugs Unit. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Two guns and a viable pipe bomb discovered in Co Louth were being stored by a gang heavily involved in the drugs trade in Drogheda, gardaí believe.

The firearms, including a loaded machine pistol, were discovered during searches in Rathmullan Park, Drogheda.

While a number of senior criminals involved in gun violence as part of the Drogheda gangland feud have close ties to Rathmullan Park, gardaí do not believe the discovery of the firearms is linked to the feud.

Instead, it is suspected the guns are owned by another group, heavily involved in the local cocaine trade, and which is under intense investigation by gardaí in the northwest at present.

However, the discovery of loaded firearms, a handgun, a Rak machine pistol and a viable pipe bomb has raised concerns that they had been acquired for planned attacks by the gang on their rivals in the local drugs trade.

The cache was found on Sunday during a search of open land in the Rathmullan Park area, as part of a pre-planned operation led by members of the Divisional Drugs Unit.

“During the course of the search, a viable pipe bomb was located and subsequently made safe by a Defence Forces explosive ordnance device team,” the Garda said in a statement.

“Two loaded firearms – a handgun and a machine gun – were also located, along with ammunition. The operation was carried out with the assistance of members from Drogheda, the Armed Support Unit and local and national dog units.”

Given the violence that could have been inflicted with the seized guns and pipe bomb, and the fact the Drogheda feud had dissipated in recent years, a major inquiry is now under way to ensure a fresh feud does not erupt.

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A number of senior figures on both sides of the Drogheda drugs feud, which resulted in four murders, are either in prison, dead or have left the country.

A number of those who fled abroad, including the Boylan brothers, are believed to remain active in crime and are suspected of having an influence on the drugs trade in Drogheda and the wider region.

However, as a group of senior criminals on both sides of the feud are no longer a force in the area, other groups are vying to secure a section of the local drugs trade, including the gang believed to own the guns found on Sunday.

Josh Boylan, Moneymore, Drogheda, Co Louth, and Keith Boylan, Park Heath, Drogheda, Co Meath, were charged with serious offences alleged to have been committed in late 2018.

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However, in June 2020 a sitting of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard the brothers, who are from Drogheda, had “gone off the radar” after being granted bail. Bench warrants were issued for their arrests, but they could not be found. They are still believed to be abroad.

In June 2025, when a number of women appeared before Dundalk Circuit Criminal Court on money laundering charges, the Boylans were named as the leaders of the Boylan organised crime group involved in the Drogheda feud.