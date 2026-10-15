Crime & Law

Two arrests made over Waterford petrol bombing that claimed four lives

Man (20s) and woman (30s) detained as part of inquiry into attack at English family home in Birchwood area

Gardaí at the scene of the fire in the Birchwood estate in Waterford city. Photograph: Collins
Gardaí at the scene of the fire in the Birchwood estate in Waterford city. Photograph: Collins
Conor Lally Security & Crime Editor
Thu Oct 15 2026 - 15:192 MIN READ

Two people have been arrested over the arson attack in Waterford city that claimed the lives of four members of the English family on Tuesday.

The suspects, a man in his 20s and woman in her 30s, were detained on Thursday.

They are suspected of facilitating a crime gang in relation to the arson attack at the house on Birch Avenue, in the Birchwood estate. The arrests, which were anticipated, followed searches carried out across Waterford on Tuesday evening.

“Both individuals are currently detained under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 in a Garda station in the Garda Eastern region,” the Garda said of Thursday’s arrests.

READ MORE

Patrick O’Donovan remains in intensive care after taking ill on Tuesday

‘In Ireland I was the English girl, whereas in London I thought I was Irish’

Talented James Talarico silences conspiracy theorists in fascinating Senate race in Texas

Many loyalists are desperate to leave – the only thing stopping some is a £5,000 ‘exit fee’

Both suspects can now be held for up to seven days without charge as they have been detained under legislation intended for use during the investigation of alleged serious organised crime.

A number of vehicles, phones and laptops have already been seized for examination. Gardaí have been continuing to try to locate a female suspect and a vehicle of interest linked to the case in recent days.

Philip and Kim English and two of their sons, Callum (12) and Jayden (9), were killed in the attack on their home. Two other children – a girl (14) and a boy (6) – were rescued by firefighters and remain critically ill in Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) Crumlin, Dublin.

John James English, Philip English’s adult son from his first marriage, said he believes the drug debt behind the arson had been incurred by somebody else, not his father, and that it had reached €20,000.

The English family home had been targeted before, most recently in a petrol bombing last month. Philip English’s first wife, Anne, had her house petrol bombed and was forced to move out for two months, as part of the same campaign of intimidation, which has been ongoing for more than three years.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Conor Lally

Conor Lally

Conor Lally is Security and Crime Editor of The Irish Times