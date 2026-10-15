Crime & Law

Garda social media accounts posting about cryptocurrency after apparent hack

The @GardaInfo account on X, which has almost 300,000 followers, is no longer available under that username

The location on the @GardaTraffic X account has been changed to Amsterdam, the Netherlands
The location on the @GardaTraffic X account has been changed to Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Thu Oct 15 2026 - 09:241 MIN READ

Social media accounts used by An Garda Síochána appear to have been taken over in a breach related to cryptocurrency.

A warning has been attached to some posts from the profiles due to being linked with another suspended account, which can happen for violations of rules around spam, malicious behaviour and security risks.

The @GardaTraffic and @GardaInfo accounts on X, formerly Twitter, removed some branding and started publishing scores of posts about a cryptocurrency from Wednesday night.

The location on both accounts has been changed to Amsterdam, the Netherlands, but the @GardaTraffic account, which has 600,000 followers, still claims it is the Garda account for traffic and road safety updates.

READ MORE

Many loyalists are desperate to leave – the only thing stopping some is a £5,000 ‘exit fee’

Waterford family ‘murdered by gang in arson attack over €20,000 drug debt’, son says

Government seeks ‘negotiation process’ to avoid second round of public sector strikes

More than 150 schools receive bomb threat email on same day as public sector strike

The @GardaInfo account, which has almost 300,000 followers and is still linked from the official Garda website, is no longer available under that username as it has been changed to appear as a support account for a cryptocurrency wallet.

However, old videos and posts made by An Garda Síochána are still visible on the account.

An Garda Síochána has been contacted for comment. – PA

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter