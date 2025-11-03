Company sues over use of allegedly confusingly similar name

AlphaSights Ltd, which is registered in England and Wales, is suing AlphaSense Inc and its Waterford-based subsidiary Tegus Ltd over its use of an allegedly confusingly similar name. Photograph: Getty Images

An Irish registered company and its US parent are being sued in the Commercial Court for infringement of its trademark logo.

AlphaSights Ltd, which is registered in England and Wales and provides expert network services for a variety of businesses, is suing AlphaSense Inc and its Waterford-based subsidiary Tegus Ltd over its use of an allegedly confusingly similar name.

On Monday, Mr Justice Mark Sanfey admitted the case on consent to the fast track commercial list on the application of Johathan Newman SC, for Alphasights.

In an affidavit, Naida Khan, London-based managing counsel for AlphaSights, said the extent of the confusion caused by AlphaSense’s activity “is intolerable”. The scale and frequency of damage continues unabated, she said, and compounds the damage to AlphaSights’ brand.

AlphaSense and AlphaSights are currently involved in pending litigation in the US and England, he said.

The confusion caused extends to emails going to the wrong company and, in the US, and invoices being sent to the wrong entity, Ms Khan said.

The confusion has been exacerbated by AlphaSense organising a conference last month in New York called an Alphasummit, which was available to a global audience.

In its Irish proceedings, AlphaSense is also seeking damages and an injunction prohibiting the defendant from passing off its trademark.