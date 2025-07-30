Garda stabbing: ‘Very inaccurate disinformation online very quickly’, says senior officer

A senior garda has warned against misinformation spreading online and urged people to get their news from credible sources following a knife attack on a garda in Dublin.

The garda suffered multiple stab wounds following the unprovoked attack in Dublin city’s Capel Street at 6pm on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when two gardaí responded to reports of a man armed with a large blade, believed to be a kitchen knife. After a struggle, the suspect was restrained by gardaí using their batons.

One man aged in his 20s is in custody following the attack. He is understood to be an Irish citizen, having been born in the Republic.

Speaking on Wednesday, Paul Cleary, Assistant Garda Commissioner for the Dublin Metropolitan area, urged people to get their news from credible sources.

“Unfortunately we see it [misinformation] every day and we have some people with their own agenda trying to use incidents like this to inflame situations for their own ends. We would always say to people to make sure that they get their information from credible media sources.

“Very inaccurate misinformation and disinformation went out online after this incident very quickly. So it is concerning,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Mr Cleary commended both members of the force involved in the incident for their courage and professionalism “in the face of such an unprovoked attack”.

The garda suffered a wound to his upper right arm in the tricep area, said Mr Cleary, adding the garda’s official-issue stab vest sustained some stab impact damage.

Mr Cleary said a senior investigating officer had been appointed and that assaults on members of the force would never be accepted or tolerated.

Welfare supports were available to any member at any time and he had listened to concerns expressed by representative bodies, Mr Cleary said, adding he would meet the representative bodies again.

“I have introduced in the last few months a new high-visibility strategy in the city and I’ve been able to get 174 new guards for this high-visibility strategy to provide reassurance to the communities in the cities and the business communities and people visiting and socialising in the city.

“So we have received positive feedback for this initiative. It’s a permanent high-visibility strategy and we will be adding to it and we’ll be expanding it. We have more guards coming out from Templemore in August and as the year goes on we’ll expand it and including out to the suburbs. So we are moving in the right direction,” he said.

Niall Hodgins, vice-president of the Garda Representative Association (GRA), said the attack was a reminder of why Garda pay and conditions had to reflect the role of gardaí.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr Hodgins wished the garda a speedy recovery and said the attack served as a reminder of the dangers that gardaí face every day.

“But this is not just Dublin North Central. This could be any village across the country because, unfortunately ... attacks on our members are occurring on a daily basis.”

The issue needed to be addressed “by all facets of the State”, he said, adding that included the judiciary and the Government with regard to legislation and penalties.

“What I’d also say ... this attack is a reminder that the pay and conditions have to reflect the dangers and the uniqueness of the guards, of being a member of the force.”