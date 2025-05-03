Two men arrested following €3m heroin seizure in Dublin

Gardaí arrested two men and seized approximately €3 million worth of heroin following an operation in Dublin yesterday.

The arrests on Friday follow an ongoing investigations targeting transnational and Dublin based organised crime gangs, an Garda Síochána said.

The drugs have been submitted to the Forensic Science Ireland for examination.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and another man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at a different location following additional enquiries, gardaí said in a statement.

Both men are currently detained at a Garda station in north Dublin under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Commenting on the operation Assistant Commissioner for Organised and Serious Crime, Angela Willis said, “The sale and supply of heroin has an especially harmful impact, and not only destroys people’s own lives but leaves a lasting affect on entire communities in Ireland and elsewhere.

“Disrupting heroin trafficking remains a central focus of our work and we will continue to target the criminal organisations that operate at a global level with the intention of impacting the lives of ordinary people all over this country.”