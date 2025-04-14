Man (60s) arrested by gardaí investigating suspicious death in Killybegs

The results of a postmortem will determine the course of the Garda inquiry into the man's death in Killybegs

Gardaí investigating the suspicious death of a man at his home in Killybegs, Co Donegal on Sunday have arrested a suspect.

The deceased, named locally as Eddie Friel (60s), lived alone in a bungalow on the Harbour View Drive estate in the fishing town.

His body was found there shortly after midday on Sunday.

Garda sources had suggested that Mr Friel may have died after a violent incident.

In a statement on Monday, the force said: “Gardaí in Donegal investigating the discovery of a body in Killybegs on Sunday, 13th April 2025, have arrested a man.

“The man, aged in his 60s, was arrested this morning, Monday, 14th April, 2025 and is being detained at a Garda Station in Co Donegal under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

An Garda Síochána said investigations were ongoing. Forensic officers arrived to the scene on Sunday night to begin an examination of the property.

A postmortem was due to be conducted on Mr Friel’s remains by the Office of the State Pathologist, with the results expected determine the course of the Garda inquiry.

Gardaí have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries with a view to building up a picture of Mr Friel’s movements before his death and to establish if anyone noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area.

Local residents said they were shocked to learn of Mr Friel’s death.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy, a Killybegs resident and cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, said such an incident is “not the norm” in the town.

“People are just shocked that somebody has been found dead in these circumstances,” the Independent politician said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this man. They are a very well-known family in the area. Harbour View is normally a quiet estate and this has just shocked people.”

Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information about the matter to contact Ballyshannon Garda station on (071) 9858530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.