Body of man (60s) found in Killybegs, Co Donegal

The results of the postmortem examination will determine the course of the investigation, gardaí said. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí in Co Donegal are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in Killybegs on Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services at about 12.20pm responded to a report of a man found unresponsive at his residence on Harbor View Drive in the fishing port town.

The man (60s) was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His body remained on Sunday afternoon at the scene, which was preserved for forensic examination.

The local coroner has been notified, and a postmortem examination by the State Pathologist is being arranged.

READ MORE

The results of the postmortem examination will determine the course of the investigation, gardaí said.

They are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Ballyshannon Garda station on 071 9858530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.